Rod Stewart, his son faces criminal charges in an alleged NYE fight

Loading...

Rod Stewart and his son Sean face criminal charges after the 74-year-old rocker allegedly hit a member of the children's group in an elegant Florida resort on New Year's Eve.

An unidentified employee who was working in the children's area at a private party at the elegant Breakers Resort in Palm Beach complained to the police that the singer of "Do Ya Think I & # 39; m Sexy" "threw a punch" , hitting him in "the area of ​​the left ribcage", after the singer's son, Sean, 39, had pushed the worker a report on the states of the Palm Beach Police Department.

The victim alleges that the close combat began after the "Maggie May" singer, her son and her group, which included some children, had tried to enter a private event in a children's area in the complex.

The event employee told police that he or she had "observed a group of people near the registration table of the private event who were trying to enter the area but were not authorized to do so."

"The group began to get loud and provoke a scene and refused to follow … instructions to leave," according to the police report.

The victim, whose name is written in the police report, then alleges that Sean turned "face to face" and "pushed" him back after being told that "he [Sean] needed to back off." and create some space. "

Then, the rock legend Rod "took a step toward [the victim] and threw a punch, hitting [the worker] in [his] area of ​​the left ribcage," the report says.

Police were called and officers interrogated Rod and Sean, and the British star told police that "he and his family approached the registration table and tried to get the children in his group to gain access."

After they were denied access, Rod says the worker "became an argument with his family, which in turn caused them to be agitated." The police report adds that Rod "apologized for his behavior in the incident."

Sean also spoke with the police and confirmed that "he was agitated when they were not allowed access to the event," the report adds.

The video cameras at the Breakers picked up Stewart's confrontation, with the report stating that Sean and Rod appeared to be "the main aggressors" and that the images, "show evidence [s] that Roderick Stewart intentionally hit [the victim] against [her victim] or she] will. "

There were two witnesses, both employees of the Breakers, who saw the incident and signed affidavits. The victim intends to prosecute, according to the report, and both Rod and Sean could be charged with simple aggression. They have been issued a notice to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5.

While Rod's representatives declined to comment, a source close to the star tells us: “It was an unfortunate quick and brief misunderstanding and they apologized. No one was arrested and there were no injuries. "

In 2002, Sean, who appeared on the reality show Celebrity Rehab, was sentenced to three months in jail after kicking an unconscious person outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. In 2010, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license. In 2015, he was arrested for traveling on the baggage carousel at the Miami airport.

In addition, in 2007, he was arrested for allegedly throwing bricks at a couple after he was denied entry to a party. The four felony charges were dropped in 2008. According to E! his lawyer "attributed the whole matter to a wrong identity case."

.