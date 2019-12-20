Rocket Report: NASA chief hits back at Boeing, Falcon 9’s extended coast

Loading...

Expand / The powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket reaches the skies.

Welcome to Edition 2.26 of the Rocket Report! Today we have a complete report, full of stories full of stories about the launch of the whole world. This is our last number before a holiday break, but we will return with all the news we can raise on January 9.

As always, we welcome readers' presentations, and if you do not want to miss a problem, subscribe using the chart below (the form will not appear in the versions of the site enabled for AMP). Each report will include information on small, medium and heavy lift rockets, as well as a quick look at the next three calendar launches.

Rocket Lab will build the second platform in New Zealand. A few days after completing a new launch site in Virginia, Rocket Lab announced this week that it has begun work on a second platform at its original launch site in New Zealand. It is expected that this Pad B in launch complex 1 will be operational by the end of 2020, reports SpaceNews.

Weekly releases? … Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck said the decision to build the second platform was driven by an anticipated increase in its launch rate. After six launches of its Electron rocket in 2019, the company anticipates the launch once a month in 2020 and, finally, higher rates. "The additional platform really gives us the ability to go down to a launch every week, which is what we've always been driving," he said. (presented by Ken the Bin)

The Air Force plans an active small-launch campaign in 2020. The small launch division of the Air Force Missile and Space Systems Center is preparing to launch nine missions in 2020, almost doubling the number of launches made in 2019, according to SpaceNews. "It will be a very busy year," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rose, head of the launch division and small goals, which is part of the SMC Launch Business Systems Division.

Five this year … In 2019, the small launch direction carried out five missions: STP-2 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the Ascent Abort-2 flight test of the launch abortion system for the spacecraft NASA's Orion from a Peacekeeping Missile modification, STP-27RD aboard a Rocket Lab Electron vehicle, an MDA interception flight test of the High Altitude Area Defense Terminal system and (more recently) a flight test of a prototype ballistic missile launched to the ground conventionally configured in support of the Pentagon Office of Strategic Capabilities. (presented by Ken the Bin)

The easiest way to keep up with Eric Berger's space reports is to subscribe to his newsletter, we will collect his stories in his inbox.

Vector files for bankruptcy protection. Four months after laying off almost all of its 150-person staff, the microlaunch company filed for bankruptcy on December 13, SpaceNews reports. Vector had been one of the leading companies in the small launch vehicle market until August, when the company said a "significant change in financing" led it to stop operations.

Funding falls … The publication said the August layoffs were triggered when one of the company's main investors, the Sequoia venture fund, withdrew its support due to concerns about how the company was managed. That came when Vector was working on a new round of financing, and Sequoia's decision had a domino effect, which caused other investors to withdraw. (presented by Ildatch and Ken the Bin)

The PSLV of India makes its 50th launch. Earlier this month, the 50th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from India successfully delivered 10 spacecraft from five nations in orbit. This mission was also the 75th launch of India's main spaceport in Sriharikota, reports Spaceflight Now.

Two failures … The first PSLV mission took off from Sriharikota on September 20, 1993, but failed to reach orbit after finding a problem during the separation of the second and third stage of the rocket. The only other PSLV launch failure occurred on August 31, 2017, when the rocket's payload deck was not launched, preventing the rocket from placing an Indian navigation satellite into orbit. The rocket has become a workhorse in the small satellite launch industry.

Exos Aerospace identifies the cause of the launch failure. Exos has found the cause of the launch failure in October of its autonomous suborbital-oriented rocket (also known as SARGE rocket), according to the company's co-founder. John Quinn, co-founder and chief operating officer of Exos Aerospace, told Space.com that a composite part just below the nose cone failed, causing the cone to slide toward the rocket. The reinforcement then flew almost horizontally, beyond any hope of recovery.

Keeping it … "What is really interesting is that the component that failed was one that we replaced," Quinn said. The replacement was made based on the data collected during the third launch of the company, which was successful. But the engineers saw some moderate signs of stress in the composite part, so they decided to put a new piece for the fourth release. The company is already targeting another launch date for the first quarter of 2020, depending on the progress of the redesign and certain external issues, such as the renewal of its government launch license. (presented by Ken the Bin)

New Shepard performs the 12th test flight. On December 11, Blue Origin launched its New Shepard suborbital rocket and crew capsule on an unmanned test flight from the company's launch and landing facilities in West Texas. This was the twelfth total test flight of the New Shepard launch system, and the third such flight in 2019, NASASpaceFlight.com reports.

Human flights in 2020? … This mission is expected to be one of the last unmanned flights scheduled before Blue Origin prepares to fly human passengers in the New Shepard vehicle, with the first manned launch likely to occur sometime next year. The company has yet to start selling tickets or even set a price for the 10-minute experience out of this world. Maybe that will change next year. Maybe not. (presented by Ken the Bin)

Trump ally buys Stratolaunch. Geek Wire reports that the new owner of Stratolaunch, the space company started by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, is Steve Feinberg, a secret billionaire with close ties to President Donald Trump. In October, Stratolaunch announced that it had transferred ownership of Allen's holding company, Vulcan Inc., but did not identify who had bought the company.

Jean Floyd says for now … Private equity firms generally replace existing managers as a prelude to realigning the businesses they buy, which may involve layoffs, automation and relocation. However, it seems that Jean Floyd, president and CEO of Stratolaunch since 2015, remains in his position for now. Last week, Floyd tweeted that Stratolaunch had grown from 13 to 87 employees in the last two months. He also reported that the company's new mission was "to be the world's leading provider of high-speed flight testing services." Maybe in 2020 we will see what that means.

Copper and titanium alloys are promising. Current titanium alloys that are often used in additive manufacturing generally cool and bond in crystals that make them prone to cracking. However, a new report in the journal Nature suggests that a titanium-copper alloy can solve these problems and allow the toughest material to be used more widely.

Building a stronger reinforcement? … "We report on the development of titanium-copper alloys that have a high constitutional capacity of supercooling as a result of the partition of the alloy element during solidification, which can nullify the negative effect of a high thermal gradient in the laser – region melted during additive manufacturing ", the authors write in the magazine. They say this could have applications in the aerospace and biomedical industries. This work remains at the laboratory level for now, but could have long-term implications for spaceflight. (presented by rochefort)