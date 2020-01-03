Robert Kubica remains in F1 and joins Alfa Romeo as reserve driver

Loading...

In 2006 Robert Kubica made his F1 debut with BMW-Sauber, a Swiss outfit now known as Alfa Romeo. This year, the Polish driver will join this team in a spare capacity, in support of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Coincidentally, the arrival of Kubica at Alfa Romeo follows that the Polish oil company Orlen will become a co-title sponsor for the team, with the team now Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen.

"I am very happy that I can start this new chapter in my career when I join Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen," said Kubica.

“This team has a special place in my heart and I am happy to see some faces from my years in Hinwil. Time and circumstances are clearly different, but I am convinced that I will find the same determination and hunger to succeed. I look forward to helping Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen take the next step forward. "

Also read: Robert Kubica leaves Williams F1 after just one season

Kubica finished the 2019 Formula 1 season in 19th place in the drivers' rankings and scored a single point via a P10 finish in Germany – his teammate George Russell finished the year with zero points.

Meanwhile, Alfa team boss Frederic Vasseur is delighted with his new signature, which states that the experience of Kubica will be a valuable asset to the Swiss outfit as they try to build on their eighth place last year.

"He is a driver who needs no introduction: one of the most brilliant in his generation and one who has shown the true meaning of human determination in his fight to return to racing after his rally accident," Vasseur said.

"His feedback is invaluable if we keep pushing our team to the front of the grid."

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …