Rob Gronkowski goes to the gym to exercise before the holidays

Loading...

Rob Gronkowski may have retired from the NFL, but that does not mean he is losing his six pack.

The former Patriots star was seen doing a pre-vacation training at the Miami Anatomy health and wellness location in South Beach on Monday afternoon.

Gronk did a full body workout, participating in "weight training and cardio," a source told Page Six.

After sweating, the 30-year-old athlete hit the hot and cold plunge pools in the gym to recharge.

In November, Gronk told Page Six that, even after retirement, he still considers physical fitness extremely important.

"I try everything now," he told us at that moment. "Yoga, walking or running in nature, sprinting, going to boxing classes, spinning, biking."

Gronk is preparing for his inaugural Miami Super Bowl party, Gronk Beach, which will feature performances by Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Carnage and more.

.