Risk of leakage for Qantas with the return of industrial headaches

When Alan Joyce was seated in his office at the Sydney mascot on Monday to take a phone call from his lieutenant Jetstar, Gareth Evans, the tumultuous events of 2011 would have taken on considerable dimensions.

On October 29 of the same year, he made the high stakes decision to anchor the entire Qantas national and international fleet in an attempt to break the deadlock with the unions representing the pilots, engineers and ground staff. It is a circuit breaker that has no doubt put Qantas back on the road to profitability.

Employees of the Jetstar ground crew have left work twice in the past two weeks. Credit: Justin McManus

At the end of this week's short phone call, Joyce and Evans had agreed to cancel 10% of Jetstar's flight capacity in January and release a proposal to sell three of the company's 787 long-haul Dreamliners Aerial.

"Given the distance between us … we can expect the current demand action to continue for some time," Joyce told senior executives in an email later today .

Already Qantas has taken a $ 20 million to $ 25 million hit from 140 flight cancellations in December and nearly 900 flights it failed in January awaiting pilot strikes and strikes. ground crews will continue on wages and conditions.

This means that tens of thousands of passengers have seen their summer travel plans interrupted. But Joyce, aware of the experience of 2011 and perhaps emboldened by Qantas' renewed financial strength, is unrepentant.

"It is better to bear these losses than to accept conditions that would ultimately make our business unsustainable and unprofitable in the long term," said Joyce. "We will not do it."

Joyce is no stranger to playing hardball in these situations. His change of power in 2011 made him a known name, subject to both contempt and praise for a daring act of union dismantling that left 70,000 passengers stranded. More importantly, it also put the once-struggling transporter on the road back to robust health.

Alan Joyce called a press conference on October 29, 2011 to announce the grounding of all Qantas flights. Credit: by

The group's shares have risen 28% in the past year alone and this week has reached record levels of $ 7.40. This pushed the airline's market value to $ 11 billion, up $ 9 billion from the dark days of 2012.

Yet, while Qantas is today a very different and much stronger company than it was eight years ago, tensions between management and its staff have begun to resurface. negatively.

Jetstar has been a key pillar in Joyce's strategy to revive the Qantas group, and its managing director Evans is considered a serious contender for the highest position after Joyce's departure. The recent flight cancellations were the first industrial relations groundings for all Qantas flights since 2011.

Meanwhile, the Sunrise project – Qantas' high-profile plan to fly nonstop from the east coast of Australia to London and New York – is also hampered by negations over a new compensation package with pilots , and might not happen at all unless they reach a treat early next year.

Investors and analysts are paying close attention to how much the latest conflict could cost to disrupt or give workers wage ground, which could increase Qantas' carefully adjusted cost base.

Victim of his own success

The airline's current headache is in part the product of its own success, according to Simon Brown, portfolio manager with Qantas shareholder, Tribeca Investments. Brown says that when airlines increase their profits, labor disputes inevitably ensue.

It is an unfortunate timing. Despite a series of stable profits in recent years, he expects a softening of future trading conditions, the US-China trade war and the slowdown in local and global economies affecting demand.

Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans said he would not return to the bargaining table unless unions signal that they are open to a 3% deal. Credit: James Ross / AAP

"Airlines are incredibly sensitive to the business cycle and one-time events … so they're justifiably cautious about how they manage their costs," says Brown.

"Qantas has done a very good job over the past few years in addressing this cost base and trying to keep it as low as possible.

"(But) you have union demands to share some of the improved profitability, so it's a bit of a challenge for management."

Ground crew and Jetstar pilots may resume strike in January. Credit:

Qantas has cut costs by almost $ 3 billion since 2015 and is targeting another $ 400 million in savings each year. The group boosted investor confidence last month by setting ambitious targets to improve margins over the next five years through further cost reduction, efficiency and higher prices.

Brown says Qantas' assumptions about what he would pay staff would be incorporated into these targets, making it difficult for the airline to move without cutting costs elsewhere.

All the ingredients are there for a long time stoush. It looks like it could get uglier.

Peter Harbison, Executive Chairman of the CAPA Center for Aviation

Qantas' line in the sand when it comes to salary increases is 3% across the group – what aviation analyst Neil Hansford says is "sacrosanct". This means that Jetstar is unlikely to give ground to pilots or ground personnel.

"(Joyce) has done so much insurance and contracts with Qantas' workforce, he cannot give this renegade group what he would not accept to negotiate with most of his hand -work, "said Hansford.

The Transport Workers Union, which represents baggage handlers and ground staff, and the Australian Air Pilots Federation (AFAP) say they only want wage increases of 4% and 3% respectively for their Jetstar members.

However, the airline says that demands for improved conditions and allowances reach 15%. The unions dispute this cost estimate. Wages in the economy are growing on average 2.2%, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Unions have called on Jetstar to return to the bargaining table, but airline says further talks are a waste of time unless unions show willingness to limit wage inflation to 3% .

& # 39; Time for reimbursement & # 39;

If the 2011 conflict established acrimonious relations between Qantas and the unions, they were only deepened by the fallout from its historic loss of $ 2.8 billion in 2014. After this loss, many workers have agreed to an 18-month wage freeze to help the company resume operations. feet.

Qantas chose the A350-1000 as the preferred aircraft for the Sunrise project, but says flights cannot go ahead with a new agreement with the pilots. Credit: Kate Geraghty

They say it's now time for it to be repaid and are quick to point out that their CEO shared the spoils of Qantas recovery with his $ 24.6 million 2017 salary package (the windfall of $ 4 million dollars of Qantas shares awarded as part of a three-year incentive plan, which more than tripled in value by the time Joyce received them as the business performance improved ).

For its part, Qantas says staff have already benefited from more than $ 340 million in employee bonuses when their finances are brought back to health (however, some are only paid if and when workers sign new employee agreements. # 39; business, which unions describe as a "bribe" to be accepted). below normal conditions and a "slap").

The TWU also has a lot to do with the Jetstar dispute, which threatened "industrial chaos" in the aviation and transportation sectors in 2020 as it lobbied for better wages and conditions in more than 200 labor agreements. Different business that must expire.

The TWU said its baggage handler and ground staff had "pittance wages" and faced irregular working hours, and demanded more breaks, a guaranteed 12-hour break between shifts and a minimum 30 hours of list per week.

Peter Harbison, executive chairman of the CAPA Center for Aviation, said it makes the ground crew dispute the more difficult of the two at Jetstar because the TWU cannot start its disruptive year in passing to the largest Australian force in aviation.

"They painted themselves in a corner with that – they can't really afford to lose," he says.

AFAP pilots in Virgin Australia's budget arm Tigerair went on strike last summer and later reached a bargaining agreement with companies for a 16-percent pay raise %.

Harbison says that with Qantas making money, AFAP wanting to close the gap between the amount of Jetstar pilots and Qantas and that Jetstar showing no signs of upset, the pilot conflict could go on forever.

"All the ingredients are there for a long time display," he says. "It looks like it could get uglier."

Unions have no plans for sheltered industrial action after Friday, but both groups have the option to resume in January, with approval for sheltered work stoppages until 24 hours.

Jetstar says the union disruption has also resulted in a review of its fleet and network, and it is now considering selling three of its 11 long-haul Boeing 787s, which operate on marginal or loss-making routes, like in Hawaii.

The airline says it aims to protect profits during the strike, with the opportunity to invest an invaluable $ 250 million from the sale in other parts of the Qantas business or to return it to the shareholders.

But the implicit threat would not have been lost on the pilots, with reports that the sale of aircraft would result in the loss of 50 pilot jobs and another 50 pilots should be forced into more junior positions.

Sunset on "Sunrise"

While tensions at Jetstar have overflowed publicly, the group is also battling international pilots on its "Project Sunrise" plan to launch nonstop flights from the east coast of Australia to New York and London.

After settling on a favorite plane (Airbus A350-100) and having embarked on the safety regulator, Qantas says that the only thing holding back the project is to get the pilots to accept "productivity improvements" essential for making the business case for the upward flight stack.

The attraction for pilots is the prospect of promotions, with an order for up to 12 new aircraft creating hundreds of new positions. These include captain positions to be filled by younger pilots who would benefit from a significant salary increase.

But the Australian and International Pilots Association, which represents the pilot group, says that demands for Qantas productivity improvement are difficult to meet so soon after accepting a 30% improvement in 2015, conditioned on the delivery of new Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Pilots say they will not accept some of the conditions of a proposed salary package – including that new pilots work on a lower salary scale – and contest the fact that relatively small changes of their salary and their conditions are important enough to make or break the Sunrise Business case.

Some observers, including S&P director of corporate ratings, Graeme Ferguson, say the project is doomed anyway and that Qantas is setting up its pilots to be the guys in the business ;autumn.

With neither side of the Jetstar dispute yielding ground and the peak travel season fast approaching, the question for travelers and shareholders remains: could another grounding be considered?

"We hope it doesn't happen to that," Evans said at a press conference last week. Millions of Australians hope he is right.

Corporate reporter at The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

