"Rise Of Skywalker" writer explains the lack of Kelly Marie Tran

There have been a number of complaints about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but perhaps the biggest is the lack of Rose Tico, the rebel played by Kelly Marie Tran. Rose played an important supporting role in The Last Jedi and even started a romance with John Boyega's Finns. But she was barely a successor, which led some to speculate that the authors had surrendered to the trolls, many of them racist, and driven the actress out of social media. Now we have an explanation.

Chris Terrio, one of the two well-known screenwriters, spoke to Awards Daily (according to Entertainment Weekly) when asked directly about the Rose shortage. It turned out that she had more than a minute in total.

"One of the reasons Rose has fewer scenes than we would like is because of the difficulty in using Carrie Fisher's footage the way we wanted," Terrio said. “We wanted Rose to be the anchor in the rebel base who was with Leia. We thought we couldn't leave Leia at the base without one of the clients we love, so Leia and Rose worked together. As the process evolved, some of the scenes we wrote with Rose and Leia turned out to be the inappropriate standard of photo-realism we had hoped for. Unfortunately, these scenes fell out of the film. "

Terrio said that they "worship" all Tran and Rose, adding that "the last thing we did was intentionally to get Rose out of the way." We love the character and we love Kelly – so much that we have anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia. "

That doesn't explain why Rose shares so few moments with the main crew, including Finn, especially considering that this should at least be the last film in the Skywalker saga with nine films, and therefore perhaps the last time that we would see the characters. It's worth noting that one of the main production stills for the film shows Rose speaking to Daisy Ridley's Rey, suggesting that maybe there will be more Rose in the film at some point.

