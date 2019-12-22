"Rise of Skywalker" starts with $ 175.5 million; Flops "Cats"

Loading...

NEW YORK – The Force was a little less strong with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." J.J. The Abrams Skywalker final could not match its recent predecessors on the opening weekend, but it still accumulated a $ 175.5 million debut that ranked as the third largest weekend of the year.

"The Rise of Skywalker" came with worse reviews than any "Star Wars" movie, except "The Phantom Menace" of 1999, which was the famous Jar Jar Binks debut announcement. "The Rise of Skywalker" has a fresh score of 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience was also relatively warm with the film, giving it a B + CinemaScore.

That answer may have silenced what could have been a record weekend. While Disney had cautiously estimated an opening of $ 165 million, analysts had rated "The Rise of Skywalker" for about $ 200 million.

"The Rise of Skywalker" raised $ 374 million worldwide, according to estimates from Sunday's study. The movie was especially lackluster in China, where all the "Star Wars" movies have had problems. He raised $ 12.1 million in the second largest movie market in the world.

Although it turned out to be divisive with fans, "Last of the Jedi" of 2017, directed by Rian Johnson, opened with $ 220 million and finally raised $ 1.3 billion worldwide. Abrams's own "The Force Awakens" set a record in 2015 with a $ 248 million debut and sold more than $ 2 billion in global tickets.

With the next holiday period, "Rise of Skywalker" is about to dominate the most lucrative week of the year of going to the movies. Cathleen Taff, head of Disney distribution, called it a great start.

"With critics, we have seen that our films have received lower scores than not, but that they continue to do business because they are high quality movies for the viewer," said Taff. “The general public responds really positively to the film.

"We know that people are very passionate about" Star Wars "and have very strong opinions about it. And we are fine with that," Taff added. "We think it's inspiring to see so many people who want to provoke a discussion about a movie."

Such expectations did not await Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats." The very ridiculous big screen musical, which features the infamous "digital fur technology", earned only $ 6.5 million in ticket sales, sending Mr. Mistoffelees (and Universal Pictures) home licking his wounds.

The $ 100 million production, with a set that includes Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift, came behind the screenings and opened in a distant fourth place. The film scored a new score of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes and a C-plus CinemaScore from the public.

"Even a modest opening in this extraordinary lucrative corridor can be very kind to movies," said Jim Orr, head of distribution for Universal. He anticipates that the strongest demographic in the film, the older moviegoers, will be more available during the holidays. "Our scores of those 55 years or older are very good and very encouraging."

The remains "Jumanji: The Next Level" ($ 26.1 million in its second weekend) and "Frozen 2" ($ 12.3 million in its fifth weekend) exceeded "Cats".

"Rise of Skywalker" culminated a tumultuous period in "Star Wars," ending both a trilogy and a nine-movie cycle started 42 years ago by George Lucas. In 2012, Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $ 4 billion. While his administration of "Star Wars" has generated huge box office profits, "The Rise of Skywalker" had to work hard to follow both the much-debated "Last of the Jedi" and the 2018 dud "Solo: A Star Wars" History."

In November, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that "Star Wars" will enter "a parenthesis" after "Rise of Skywalker." The next "Star Wars" movie, which will take place outside the Skywalker saga, is not scheduled for release until 2022. The creators of "Game of Thrones" David Benioff and DB Weiss recently retired from the planned "Star trilogy." Wars. "

Lately, "Star Wars" has also been a success on the small screen. "The Mandalorian" helped launch the Disney Plus broadcast service. To make way for "Rise of Skywalker," the latest episode of "The Mandalorian" debuted on Wednesday, rather than Friday.

But Disney can still make considerable demands on cinemas for "Star Wars" movies. Disney charges 65% of ticket sales to cinemas, or about 10 percentage points more than the standard, for "Star Wars" releases, and requires a four-week duration.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said "Rise of Skywalker" could only be painted by others as a disappointment due to the extraordinary trajectory of the franchise and study. The movie is likely to become the seventh release of the $ 1 billion Disney year (a record) and give the studio seven of the 10 best movies of the year.

"It's time to devote a lot of attention to the broadcast environment of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; and then come back with vengeance," Dergarabedian said. "There are many lessons to learn and certainly from this latest installment."

"Rise of Skywalker" helped improve the box office deficit compared to last year, but ticket sales are still running 4.6% behind 2018, according to Comscore.

In its national expansion, the Lionsgate Fox News drama "Bombshell" exceeded expectations with $ 5.1 million in 1,481 movie theaters. Tracking "The Last Jedi" by Rian Johnson, the starry star "Knives Out" continues to do important business for Lionsgate. After $ 6.1 million in its sixth weekend, it has raised $ 185.6 million worldwide.

Estimated ticket sales from Friday to Sunday in US theaters. UU. And Canada, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers from Friday to Sunday are also included.

1. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", $ 175.5 million ($ 198 million international).

2. "Jumanji: The Next Level", $ 26.1 million ($ 32.6 million international).

3. "Frozen 2", $ 12.3 million ($ 31.6 million international).

4. "Cats", $ 6.5 million ($ 4.4 million international).

5. "Knives Out", $ 6.1 million.

6. "Bombshell", $ 5.1 million.

7. "Richard Jewell", $ 2.6 million.

8. "Queen & Slim", $ 1.9 million.

9. "Black Christmas", $ 1.8 million.

10. "Ford v Ferrari", $ 1.8 million.