Rihanna delights the fans by hinting that her next album is ready

It has been almost four years since Rihanna graced the world with her album Anti. Since then, the singer has withdrawn with music to focus on her makeup and lingerie brands. But the singer left a note on social media on Saturday that fans believed that new music could arrive earlier than expected.

The singer teased the fans in a meme video that was posted on Instagram. The clip shows a small dog sitting in a box and shaking his head violently back and forth. The headline reads: "Update: I listen to R9 myself and refuse to publish it."

Of course, Rihanna's fans on Twitter were in turmoil and continuously asked the singer to release her record.

She recently spoke to Vogue about her music in a cover story where Rihanna said that while her Fenty brands are important, her music will always be number one priority. "I tried to get back to the studio," she said in an October interview. "It's not like I can lock myself up for a long time like I used to. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don't understand how it works."

