Riders re-sign quarterback Judge Hansen

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have returned to quarterback Judge Hansen.

Hansen was signed in November by the Riders before the Western final and ended the season on the training list.

The 24-year-old played at Edmond Santa Fe High School and received a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. He redesigned his only season with the Sooners before moving to Butler Community College.

During a Hansen season with the Grizzlies, he played in nine games, passing for 1,694 yards and 12 touchdowns. After the end of 2015, Hansen moved to Arkansas State University. He took over as a starter after the first game of the season and had 2,719 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

As a junior with the Red Wolves, he had 3,967 yards, 37 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. For Hansen's senior season, he was named Sun Belt Player of the Year after totaling 3,447 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In three seasons at Arkansas State, Hansen had 10,133 passing yards, 83 touchdowns and 33 interceptions while completing 62.5% of his attempts. He rushed 344 times for 957 yards and 14 major tournaments.

Current Riders wide receiver Justin McInnis, selected in the first round, fifth overall in the CFL draft last May, played with Hansen for three seasons at Arkansas State. The two connected 120 times for 1,631 yards and 10 touchdowns, most of which occurred during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

Hansen was not selected for the 2019 NFL draft, but the Los Angeles Chargers invited him to the rookie mini-camp. However, he did not receive a contract offer and has been a free agent since then.

Saskatchewan has quarterbacks Cody Fajardo, Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett contracted for the 2020 season – Fajardo and Harker have signed deals until 2021.