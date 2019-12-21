Rider Cody Fajardo's QB has something to prove to the NFL, but that would mean starting over

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo had a chance in the NFL in 2015, but it doesn't seem like he wants another shot south of the border.

“For me, I love the CFL. I think my strengths and weaknesses in my game fit so well into the CFL. I am now in a position where my contract is a very good contract and therefore I am not looking for money, "Fajardo told Nevada Sportsnet.

Fajardo signed a two-year contract extension throughout the 2021 season with the Riders in October, which pays more than $ 400,000 a year. After a decorated career at the University of Nevada, Fajardo is not selected for the 2015 NFL draft, but signs an unwritten free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders.

"As much as it would mean a lot to me to go to the NFL because I have something to prove, I should start all over. If I sign with an NFL team, they can just cut me off in training camp, then I lose half the CFL year, which is really half a year. salary, "said Fajardo.

Even though Fajardo is one of only two players in NCAA history with more than 9,000 rushing yards (57 touchdowns) and 3,000 rushing yards (44 touchdowns) – Colin Kaepernick the other – The Raiders released him after training camp. Just over a month later, Fajardo agreed to a pact with the Toronto Argonauts.

“Without the CFL, I would not be playing football at the moment. It's such a big league, a lot of people who watch it especially in the United States find it so much more exciting, "said Fajardo.

While he was with the Argos for three years, Fajardo received a master's degree from one of the greatest quarters to ever play in the CFL. Fajardo played a short film during the improbable Gray Double Blue Cup championship in 2017.

"I learned from a Hall of Fame from Ricky Ray – who is like the Peyton Manning of the CFL," said Fajardo.

There was a season in British Columbia. before Fajardo came to Saskatchewan during free will in February 2019. Zach Collaros fell in the first game and Fajardo returned to the starting role. He led the Riders to a 12-4 record as a starter on the regular schedule and first place in the West Division.

"The first game I played off the bench, I didn't play very well and there was a bit of controversy between me and the other guy (Isaac Harker) for the next week. And they were good, they're going to fight in practice and see who starts, "said Fajardo.

"I felt I had pretty good practice. My first start, I think my second throw, I knocked the guy over 10 yards. I even think, well, I have my chance. And then we went there the next series, playing the next game mentality. "

The 27-year-old threw for 4,302 yards while completing more than 71% of his passes with 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions in his first season as No. 1 QB. The dual threat kingpin used his legs to 611 yards and 10 touchdowns on 107 precipitation attempts, an average of 5.7 yards per rush. Fajardo was the most notable player in the West Division and the quarterback of the CFL stars.

"I actually split my shoulder (week 8 against Hamilton), the adrenaline kicked me through. My wife (Laura) is becoming a physiotherapist, so she prepared me, "said Fajardo.

"The nine quarters (starters) of the CFL this year were injured, I was the last one standing until the last game of the year. I tore two muscles in my oblique. And so I felt like the iron man. There was a curse on the quarters. "

Sprinkles of Jesus has helped keep the face of the Saskatchewan franchise as healthy as possible. Fajardo wants to buy a house and make his house out of season in Reno, Nevada, but Regina has become his football home.