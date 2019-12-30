Rick Zamperin: Miami Dolphins is the latest example of why sport is the ultimate reality TV – Hamilton

Loading...

I've never been so happy to be wrong, even if it meant being roasted on Twitter.

For those of you who don't know, I'm a big Miami Dolphins fan and 2019 was flooded with a lot of growing pain.

The Football League national team started the season in full conversion mode – or tank mode if you ask – after sending back star players like QB Ryan Tannehill, Kenyon Drake, receiver Kenny Stills, linebacker Kiko Alonso and Laremy Tunsil. So not much was expected from the remaining players.

Miami lost the first seven games and scored 163-26 in their first four losses, including a 0:43 home defeat in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins finally reached the victory column against New York in week 9, defeated Indianapolis the following week and played much better in the second half of the season.

That brings me to New England on Sunday, where Miami hasn't won a game since 2008.

On December 21, the patriots beat the Buffalo Bills and won their eleventh consecutive title at AFC East. I tweeted, "Like death and taxes … the patriots win the AFC East."

When his compatriot Bubba O & # 39; Neill replied: "It was there for the recording. Will the fish give them the 2 seeds?" I replied: "Miami has a zero percent chance, no … they have LESS than a zero percent chance of hitting Foxboro pats next week. "

The Dolphins defeated New England on Sunday between 27 and 24 in a last minute touchdown by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mike Gesicki. They ended their season with a 5:11 record, and most importantly, they prevented the Pats from becoming the second seed in the AFC playoffs – which went to the Kansas City Chiefs.

My inglorious prediction spread like wildfire on Twitter on Sunday night when dozens of people retweeted, liked, or made fun of it.

It was a lot of fun and shows that sport, as unpredictable as it is, is the ultimate reality TV.

