Rick Zamperin: Jeremiah Masoli's signing is a win for him and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Hamilton

With the new signing of Jeremiah Masoli, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have the best 1-2 quarterback combination in the Canadian Football League.

The most intriguing part of this Steeltown scenario, however, is which quarterback will be number 1 and which will be number 2.

Masoli attained elite CFL status in 2018 when he was recognized as an All-Star player and the most outstanding player in the East Division after posting career highs in Pass-by (5,209) and Touchdowns (28). He continued to do so until 2019, when he suffered a knee injury at the end of the season in July.

All-star quarterback Jeremiah Masoli signs again for Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the 2020 season



The 31-year-old Californian led the Cats to a 5-1 league record last season, but had to relinquish control of the offense to QB Dane Evans, who quickly made a name for himself by throwing 3,754 yards, 21 TDs and 13 interceptions in a 10-2 record.

Masoli could have been a free agent on February 11, running deals from teams in need of quarterbacks like the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks, and even defending Gray Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who currently has no proven starter under contract.

Instead, Masoli stays with the devil he knows, instead of the one he doesn't know.

LET'S GO!! My brother!! Let's be great !! 👍🏼🐯 https://t.co/4Bczf7T4qx

– Dane Evans (@ daneevans9), December 31, 2019

Masoli is worshiped in the Ticats' dressing room and loved in the community. He will start his eighth season at Hamilton and if he is healthy enough to play it could be the season opener against Winnipeg on June 13th – head coach Orlondo Steinauer will have to make a big decision.

Some coaches believe that a player should not lose their starting job due to injury, while others follow the philosophy of starting the player who puts the team in the best position to win.

I expect Evans to start in 2020 as Hamilton's start QB and we won't see Masoli start a game until Evans faltering.

Another thing to consider is this: is there a guarantee that Masoli's repaired knee will allow him to have the same QB that he had before his injury?

Re-signing Masoli was a smart move by Ticats because the club already knows what Evans can do, but should he stumble as a starter in the second year, Masoli is the best safety net in the CFL.

When Masoli is close to his punch before an injury, Hamilton has prevented a fatal 1-2 blow in the middle and prevented another team from strengthening the most important position on the field.

