Richie Incognito among inactive for the Raiders against Broncos – The Reporter

DENVER – Left guard Richie Incognito was one of seven players listed as inactive for the Raiders for Sunday's regular season finale against the Denver Broncos.

Incognito, along with runner Josh Jacobs, was listed as doubtful on Friday. Jacobs was demoted to "out" on Saturday and did not travel to Denver.

The only surprise on the inactive list was quarterback DeShone Kizer, who has been backed by Derek Carr for the past three games. Mike Glennon, on the other hand, is active and will play as quarterback if Carr is injured.

In addition to Incognito, Kizer and Jacobs, other inactive ones were Keelan Doss wide receiver, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and defensive linemen Olsen Pierre and Jeremiah Valoaga.

Denzelle Good, who started instead of Incognito in the 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, will play as a left guard against the Broncos. Jacobs' absence will be occupied by DeAndre Washingon and Jalen Richard.

Incognito, 36, started 12 games for the Raiders and was named as a Pro Bowl substitute after missing the first two games of the season while he was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He is scheduled for an unrestricted free agency and is interested in playing for the Raiders in 2020. Coach Jon Gruden has also stated that he would like to recover Incognito.

