Richard Sherman of the 49ers used a microphone in Seattle, but enjoyed the silence of Seahawks fans – The Reporter

Time flies when you try to take the birdie to the next level.

For example: It's been more than seven weeks since the Seahawks gave the 49ers a hard waste of extra time, and they scored their triumph by boasting that they had stolen some of the 49ers' keys and signals, specifically those of the Marshal of 49ers field Jimmy Garoppolo.

It was not necessary to be a madman to know that at some point in the mishaps of the 49ers and the Seahawks the Third Law of Newton's Movement would come into play.

You know the lyrics, sing it with me: "For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, scooby, dooby do …"

Indeed, the 49ers beat the Seahawks in a contentious and lively bow last Sunday, 26-21, to secure the NFC West and the home field for the playoffs. And guess what, the former Seahawk and current 49er Richard Sherman was packing a cable. Disclaimer: The fact that Sherman was at the microphone does not mean that we are going to get The Full Monty. But he still threw a couple of punches out there.

Richard Sherman

Mic & # 39; d Up in Seattle.

As a member of the # 49ers.

This is a mandatory tour.

Full @ RSherman_25 Mic & # 39; d Up presented by @Cisco 👇Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/VzfwLXHs6a

– San Francisco 49ers (@ 49ers) January 1, 2020

The conversation begins before the coin toss. "What's up, two five?" Seattle Field Marshal Russell Wilson tells former Seahawk Sherman (No. 25). "Good to see you, baby," Sherman replies.

At first, when the Seahawks arrive at the line. Sherman shouts frantically: "Alert! Alert! Alert!"

Now Sherman is on the sidelines. "Let's see if we can be more disciplined," he says. "See if we can improve." They can.

The 49ers take a 13-0 lead in the second quarter. "We have to keep tackling," says Sherman. "Don't take your foot off the accelerator. We've been here before."

Many of Sherman's exhortations are inaudible. But he makes clear to an offensive Seattle player: "I have more sleep than I look."

Seeing Marshawn Lynch, another teammate, Sherman says: "I love you."

As the intensity increases in the second half, Sherman is released with an authentic dagger aimed at the Seahawks and their leather fans. "Did you hear that crowd?" Sherman asks Garoppolo. "Do you hear them? No, you don't."

Then comes the fateful move in which the 49ers stop Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister in the shadow of the goal line. "He is down or hesitant," says Sherman.

Finally, Sherman, with a commemorative cap, addresses his teammates in the locker room.

“Hello friends, it feels good. It feels good to say champions in the hat. But this is not enough, as they say. So put your bodies in order. We have more to do. We will probably end up playing against these guys again or another good team. "

