Richard Sherman has calmed down with the 49ers, but his impact has been just as strong – The Reporter

Richard Sherman's reputation precedes it. Boasting and bustling. Passionate. Dedicated. The man can also play soccer a bit.

Then, when Ahkello Witherspoon, who, like many cornerbacks who came of age in this decade, modeled his game in part after Sherman, there were no surprises when they finally became teammates last season.

"You can't even put a number on the kind of impact it has had," said Witherspoon. "Seeing him in front of you in the group when you're preparing to play, there's something about it. Bring a confidence. Raise your game."

Sherman, a renowned scholar of the game, has taken Witherspoon and the rest of the 49ers corners under his wing. Fully recovered from a torn Achilles, Sherman, 31, and in his second season in San Francisco, is playing at its highest level since 2012-13, according to Pro Football Focus.

In these two years, on the other side of a devastating injury and the ceremonial end of a first act full of praise, Sherman has been a mentor rather than provocative.

"Sherm, his leadership skills have been incredible," said defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

"What Sherm does week after week during these two years, and I think some of the things he has played for are more powerful than anything he can say to these guys," said head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Witherspoon has trained with Sherman in the offseason and attributes his growth. The second-year corner will begin in front of Sherman on Sunday night in Seattle.

"It has taught me specifically when to be around the neck and when to be around the neck," said Witherspoon. "Let go of athletics, and you can work a little more easily and use your brain and make some plays."

It was six years ago that the Seahawks and 49ers met for a game of this magnitude, the 2013 NFC Championship. There are many cartoons that fans can still remember vividly from that night. "The Tip" in the area at the southern end of CenturyLink Field. Sherman's voice shouting about Erin Andrews on FOX later. Earlier that season, Sherman memorably held an interception against the 49ers dancing with the cheerleaders in Seattle and slapped the butt of then coach Jim Harbaugh after the Seahawks' victory.

However, all that bravado? It was only personal, Sherman said this week.

"I don't regret a second of that. I would do it again twice, maybe more," Sherman said. “If (Harbaugh) were his coach and I was in the same position, maybe it would be worse right now. There is bad blood there. … Our story is much more personal than football. "

The last of the three consecutive appearances in the NFC championship remains the most recent flavor of the 49ers playoffs. Until this year Sunday's game in Seattle will determine whether the NFC playoffs will go through Levi’s Stadium or if the 49ers should hit the road.

Now, Sherman is the veteran leader of a upstart high school. He has been here before and knows what it looks like. In 2012, as the second youngest defender in the NFL, the Seahawks won two victories upon reaching the Super Bowl. The following year, they won everything.

"We could have won it then," Sherman said. "We feel we should have won it then."

On the other side of the 30s, has Sherman changed?

"When I was in Seattle, we were all young and we were all alphas," he told Bleacher Report earlier this month. "I would leave and they would stop me! But if I leave now, then the wave will continue. As if I leave and make it work, it is a riot.

“You have to play the middleman. Calm everyone. Like, "Hey, there are no stupid penalties." So you have to lead differently. "

Outbursts are rarer these days. His sessions in the media remain a must for some, but they no longer go viral every week.

He doesn't hold a similar grudge against the Seahawks, but that won't stop him from running his mouth, according to former teammates.

"Sherm is there, so you don't want me to win," joked Bobby Wagner, a lifelong friend and supporter of the Seahawks. "Nobody wants to hear it on Sunday."

On Sherman's part, he has been busy this week. Even his first meeting with his former employer had no particular emotional weight, Sherman said.

When Sunday arrives, Sherman will probably be speechless in the field. "That's Sherm's personality," as the Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright put it.

But should the NBC reporter be prepared for another post game explosion? Sherman's impudence may be contained in the field this time.