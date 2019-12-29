Richard Rico | The blows keep coming – The Reporter

Loading...

The family flock migrated home for Christmas Eve dinner. They burst with rosy cheeks and bright smiles, all worth every pot, pan, plate, fork and glass of wine that ended in the sink. We will clean it before July 4 or simply sell the house. It was the first Christmas of our Golden Grace on this side of Turkey; I was a little overwhelmed and very grateful. She won the lottery. We also. The season lasts 11 months, but everything happens at the 11th hour. It is a wonder that the Chamber has found time to accuse the president. However, successes keep coming:

DENISE "Girl on the Hill" Revel and Dan arrived in the city last Saturday from the top of the Vaca mountains with a sleigh full of lavender. They grow it there in the shade of the mountain. Cow, at 2,822 feet elev. The highest point of Solano County. They established a shop for their Provencal and Grosso Lavender products at Williams Sonoma in Power Plaza. They have thousands of plants above all of us. They wrap it, distil it to get balms and oils, fill bags for sock drawers, I have lavender-scented fingers. I can even try it with a drink of vermouth. One can get it online: Girlonthehill.com. It is another world up there; The snow could be falling now. Guess what color it is.

SECOND best day of the year: when you can break the Pacific Dungeness crab again between your thumb and forefinger and slide the tasty delicacy down your throat. We have two in Nugget. Manager Marilyn Thorn smiled when she said hundreds of pounds come in daily, and meat manager Neil Sharp (a Nugget professional for 15 years) told me that the supply looks good. Will the price be maintained? "I think it will only get better." I hope they last until spring, for my unique favorite California pairing: cracked crab and fresh artichokes.

IN defense of wine caves – USA UU. Senator Elizabeth Warren went after candidate Pete Buttigieg for organizing a fundraiser in a Napa cave, with an expensive wine. What a waste of time. Lisa and I got married in a Napa cave on New Year's Eve 22 years ago. It was a candlelit rite. It worked in every way. Our anniversary is Tuesday. Instead of discussing the campaign of others, Democrats should focus on expelling Trump and isolating himself until there is a plan. Like in a Napa wine cave.

* * *

In Olde England, a Wassail Bowl is full of spiced cider. In Suisun Valley it is full of a taxi, merlot, barbera or all three. It is no place for cider. A group of industry captains and a large handful of elected, aspiring and fortunate installed in the position gathered at Mankas BackDoor Grill, recently taken over by Lindsey Gilpin Chelini, chef d & # 39; amaze & # 39; of his BackDoor Bistro in Merchant St., which will soon be Town Square. Some 35 VIPs, plus me, were raised by decibels: they fill a room with unofficial elected officials and cannot stop filibusting. Of the four entries, I chose risotto with mushrooms; ah The wines of Suisun Valley were all sponsored. The "companionship" feed was organized by a couple of elected and a civic defender. That made it even more spicy. I could get used to all this, as long as I don't have to run for public office.

* * *

Just in time for the New Year: all accounts for a benefit from the NorthBay Cancer Center were cleared and paid last week. The total, a whopping $ 54,800. Best of all, it came from a combination of efforts. In October, Vaca firefighters once again transformed into pizza and pasta servers in a fun fundraiser at Pietro’s 1. The bistro pledged to donate 20 percent of all sales that night. In the hand was "Mrs. Vacaville," Heidi Campini, who not only greeted the diners with her tiara and girdle, pledged to match the total funds raised at Pietro & # 39; s. Donors, firefighters and the bistro generated $ 17,400 As promised, Heidi equaled it.Almost at the same time, the Vacaville Soroptimists raised $ 20,000 in memory of member Wendy Wasserman Kellogg.In a last wish, Wendy decided to benefit the Center.It was the largest donation of Soroptimists in 59. Jim Kellogg was at the ceremony on December 16, with a Pink Heals fire truck as the perfect backdrop.

The author is a former editor of The Reporter.