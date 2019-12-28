Review Summary: The Witcher Netflix series is a huge success among franchise fans, not so much criticism

Loading...

The Witcher Netflix series has been one of the most anticipated shows of 2019, and with the program finally available, we must ask ourselves, is it good?

Well, according to our Metacritic review summary, it seems to be mixed. Some critics love it, while others find it extremely boring. But the most important question is whether fans of the Witcher franchise like it. I would say they do. Since its debut on December 20, the player community has been flooded with positive reviews across Twitter for the series The Witcher.

Not only do they praise the epic history of the shows and the development of their characters, but it seems that fans love Henry Cavill as Geralt de Rivia. I could see a couple of episodes and so far I love it! The cast is amazing, the show is in high quality and I can't wait to see more. But enough of my opinions about the program, let's see what critics say.

Below are some of the most respectable entertainment sites in the industry. Check out the highlights of his comments on the latest Netflix series to launch the streaming service: The Witcher:

ColliderTom Reimann 80

Despite its massive scale, The Witcher is a surprisingly small story centered on three attractive main characters. It's a classic fantasy story about war, magic and prophecy, with grotesque monsters, supernatural detective work and political intrigue in the mix. Everything is a bit silly, but not as much as Game of Thrones.

Tim Surette 80 TV Guide

The entrance barrier with The Witcher is quite high; Among the strange names of fantasy, the strange structure of the story and the complicated backstory, it is much to assume without a little help. I entered knowing very little, but at some point I decided "f – it, I am inside", and I left wanting to know much more. If you can add a new project like The Witcher to your life, you should do it.

The Guardian Lucy Mangan 60

There are attempts at knowledge: in a moment, our Henry tells someone that a prophecy has to rhyme. This is not a good idea, as it highlights the limits of what can be said that Geralt and his cheerful group of proto-feminist sorceresses and princesses know. Play directly, dear scriptwriters, or don't play at all. … But again, if you like this kind of thing, go crazy.

Hollywood reporter Dan Fienberg 50

Will you like The Witcher if you are a curious neophyte? Maybe, but you have to be patient with that, and if that is not your job, the huge amusements may not be worth the convoluted accumulation.

Vox.comAlex Abad-Santos 30

It is as if D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, clearly out of combat after showing the last season of Game of Thrones, found a way to sell their unused and undercooked ideas under the table to the powers that produce The Witcher.

