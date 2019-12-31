Review of the year: Hamilton's top news of 2019 – Hamilton

Loading...

Two excuses from the city, a fatal stabbing of a student, a clash at Pride, and the suspension of a billion-dollar transit project have triggered some of Hamilton's biggest headlines in 2019.

Here's a look at some of the biggest stories of the year reported by Global News:

City of Hamilton apologizes after 2013 report revealed "slippery" Red Hill Valley Parkway

A 2013 friction test, never published publicly, that raised concerns about the Red Hill Valley Parkway, prompted the city of Hamilton to publicly apologize and commission a public investigation in May.

2:50

Hamilton City Council clears judicial investigation into lost trial

Hamilton City Council clears judicial investigation into lost trial

The investigation examines unanswered questions about a 2013 Tradewind Scientific report that was buried for six years.

CONTINUE READING:

Families of victims of the Red Hill Valley Parkway crash have filed a class action lawsuit for $ 250 million against City of Hamilton



The story continues under the advertisement

The report analyzed the friction values ​​on the parking track and recommended a "more detailed investigation" and a "possible remedial measure" to improve the surface texture and the friction properties of the parking track.

The lawsuit claims that more than 2,000 vehicles have lost control of the road in the past 12 years, resulting in accidents involving one or more vehicles.

Two law firms, Grosso Hooper and Scarfone Hawkins, have filed a lawsuit against the city of Hamilton for "negligent planning, construction, and maintenance."

Lawyers are still pending an application to the Ontario Supreme Court in Hamilton.

In a October statement, Supreme Court Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel said he would update the public investigation on January 9, 2020. It is about the deadlines and how residents can participate in the process.

Wilton-Siegel's written results and recommendations are expected to be publicly known upon completion.

Young people are charged with first-degree murder in Hamilton's second 2019 murder attack

Three male teenagers appeared in court in April to respond to first-degree murder charges after Hamilton police claimed a 17-year-old boy was found dead in his vehicle.

The story continues under the advertisement

2:54

3 teenagers charged with 1st degree murder

3 teenagers charged with 1st degree murder

Police said they responded to reports of a collision between individual vehicles in the Patterson and Wesley streets in Dundas at around 7:35 p.m. at the 15 th of April.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police Charge Teacher for murder of Dundas couple's house fire

Officials reportedly found a deceased teenager in an off-road vehicle near a wooded area on arrival.

The police in Hamilton have now identified the victim as Abdalla Hassan. An autopsy concluded that Hassan was killed by a gunshot wound.

One of the three young people accused of the case – a 16-year-old – received bail in October. Details of the hearing were not reported due to a publication ban.

The names of the accused are also not identifiable under the Juvenile Criminal Law Act.

All three defendants will return to a Hamilton court on January 27, 2020, the attorney general said.

Police Report "Minor Injuries" After Clashes Between Two Groups Near Hamilton Pride Event

Hamilton police arrested five people in connection with a fight at the Hamilton Pride Festival in Gage Park on June 15.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Mayor expresses disappointment at disruptions in celebrating Hamilton pride



The incident triggered a series of demonstrations in the city months later, including a march to Mayor Fred Eisenberger's house in late June, alleging that "agitators" left swear words and signs on his lawn.

00:26

Police arrest suspect involved in clash with Hamilton Pride

Police arrest suspect involved in clashes with Hamilton Pride

In October, Eisenberger agreed that a lawyer would have the Hamilton police response checked by third parties after the LGBTQ2 community heavily criticized that Pride officials were slow to respond to violence.

CONTINUE READING:

The Mayor of Hamilton says he was harassed by "agitators" in his home.



In November, Toronto lawyer Scott Bergman was commissioned by Cooper, Sandler, Shime and Bergman LLP to recommend the review on the recommendation of a city subcommittee.

Bergman's report and recommendations are expected by April 30, 2020.

CONTINUE READING:

The Toronto lawyer will lead the review of police operations at the 2019 Hamilton Pride celebrations



Meanwhile, Chris Vanderweide, the Kitchener man, also known as the "Helmet Guy", after allegedly slapping people with a helmet in the face at the Pride event, has set a trial date for September 2020. The 27-year-old Vanderweide is punished with two charges. Attack with a weapon.

Bus drivers attacked by passenger in downtown Hamilton

A 73-year-old transit veteran received 20 stitches on his face and shoulders in early July after being attacked by a GO bus passenger.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:59

Hamilton GO bus driver comments after the attack

Hamilton GO bus driver comments after the attack

Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins told Global News that the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on a Richmond Hill bus on King Street opposite Summers Lane.

CONTINUE READING:

Hamilton bus driver describes details of alleged attack – "I think I'm lucky"



Driver Derrick Sealy would later say that he was "lucky enough to be alive" after meeting 24-year-old Rocco Vietri, who got on the bus and ran to the second level without paying his fare.

Vietri was arrested and charged with assault and non-compliance with his parole. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Hamilton fireman injured during the rescue of Albion Falls

Three hikers who said they "got lost" in Albion Falls had to be rescued by nearly 20 firefighters at the end of July.

2:56

Hamilton fireman in hospital after falling six meters in Albion Falls

Hamilton fireman in hospital after falling six meters in Albion Falls

Hamilton police said a hiker and a fireman were injured in the incident.

The fireman suffered "serious" injuries to his head and face, including broken bones, after falling in a nearby embankment away from the water.

CONTINUE READING:

Hamilton fire chief says rescue team said injured fireman was "absolutely avoidable"



Hamilton fire chief Dave Cunliffe later called the incident "absolutely avoidable".

The story continues under the advertisement

"People have to stick to the signage and protection that will be installed," said Cunliffe.

The injured fireman was released from the hospital in mid-August.

The demolition of the old Hamilton Specialty Bar building leads to a massive cloud of dust

The city of Hamilton examined a massive cloud of dust that hovered over the east end in September minutes after an old steel mill was demolished.

00:45

Demolished Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North

Demolished Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North

After the demolition, the local non-profit organization Environment Hamilton asked residents to contact the Department of the Environment with concerns about potentially toxic elements in the dust cloud.

CONTINUE READING:

The demolition of the old Hamilton Specialty Bar building leads to a massive cloud of dust



However, in a statement released in November, a group that included the Associate Medical Officer of Health, a director of the Department of Healthy Environment, and a manager of the Health and Vector Illness Program said that the demolition dust was "unlikely" to be impact residents in the long run.

2 suspects are charged with 1st degree murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in front of Hamilton High School

On October 7, the Hamilton police were allegedly involved with two teenagers in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

The story continues under the advertisement

Shortly before 1:20 p.m., rescue workers were called to the school on Main Street East to force nearby schools and a daycare center into a short security cell.

1:30

Police say the 14-year-old died after a robbery outside Hamilton High School

Police say the 14-year-old died after a robbery outside Hamilton High School

Bracci-Selvey, who was injured in a "serious attack", was taken to Hamilton General Hospital, where he later died.

Two people were arrested after the incident. A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

CONTINUE READING:

First-degree murder charges came when the teen Devan Bracci-Selvey was stabbed from Hamilton



The 14-year-old teenager is still charged with first-degree murder, police say. He will be on trial again in early January.

The 18-year-old saw his first-degree murder charge withdrawn from the Crown in December after it was found that there was no reasonable prospect of conviction. According to the police, he is now at risk of assault, including a weapon attack, the administration of a harmful substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was released on bail subject to conditions. Details cannot be reported due to a ban on publication under the Juvenile Criminal Law Act.

CONTINUE READING:

The Hamilton School Board gives the bullying review board more time for public consultation



Bracci-Selvey's death sparked a number of anti-bullying initiatives and dialogue on violence in schools across the city and across the province.

The story continues under the advertisement

At the end of November, Education Minister Stephen Lecce introduced new measures to combat school bullying. This included teaching educators about anti-bullying and de-escalation techniques, and conducting a survey asking students to share their experiences of bullying.

Hamilton police search for Trike and claims to have been stolen from the residential complex's garage

In late October, Hamilton police began searching for an adult tricycle that was reportedly stolen from the Olympia Apartments at 150 Charlton Avenue.

According to the police, the trike, which belonged to a man with "restricted mobility", was targeted.

2:05

Adult trike stolen by Hamilton-Mann with "restricted mobility"

Adult trike stolen by Hamilton-Mann with "restricted mobility"

“The bike was actually parked in the underground garage. It had two locks, ”said Const. Lorraine Edwards.

CONTINUE READING:

The police in Hamilton, who is looking for a trike, reported theft from the garage of the residential complex



"The victim did everything right. Unfortunately, it was targeted. I think the person knew the bike was there and came equipped and ready to remove the locks. "

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the owner buy a new trike. The residents offered to take Roberto Da Silva Ribeiro, the man whose trike was reportedly stolen, for appointments and groceries.

In November, Da Silva thanked Ribeiro in a statement from the police and the residents of Hamilton for the "expressed support".

The story continues under the advertisement

“It was really overwhelming and surprising. I think I'm fine now, ”said Da Silva Ribeiro.

Hamilton's mother was shocked after she and her son with disabilities took the Swoop Airlines flight

A Hamilton mother says she was shocked after she and her 21-year-old son with disabilities were booted on a swoop flight in early November because on-board personnel claimed that their son was "too violent".

Andrea Iavarone told Global News that her son Nicco is autistic and has a rare disorder called chromosome 12Q deletion.

The mother-son duo and a friend of Andrea were on a morning flight from Hamilton to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 1.

2:15

Hamilton's wife and son with disabilities took off on Swoop's flight

Hamilton's wife and son with disabilities took off on Swoop's flight

Then Nicco started to play, Andrea said, slapping, shouting and pulling her hair.

Two Swoop employees approached her and said, "Nicco won't fly with them today."

In a statement to Global News, Swoop said: "… has been mandated to ensure the safety of all travelers and employees and has established guidelines to meet this obligation."

The city of Hamilton admits that Chedoke Creek has been flooded with sewage for 4.5 years

In late November, the city of Hamilton announced details of a 24-billion-liter wastewater disposal facility that began in January 2014, according to a press release.

The story continues under the advertisement

The press release said the city started cleaning wastewater tanks on July 18, 2018 that had discharged untreated wastewater into Chedoke Creek.

2:08

The Hamilton City Council is accused of "covering up" sewage leaks

The Hamilton City Council is accused of "covering up" sewage leaks

An investigation showed that on January 28, 2014 a bypass gate to be closed was open in the sewer overflow basin. The open gate was noticed and closed on July 18, 2018, resulting in a drain into the river and neighboring Cootes A paradise for four and a half years.

CONTINUE READING:

Hamilton City Council agrees to the full apology for Chedoke Creek's release of confidential documents



Tys Theijsmeijer, director of nature conservation at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, said that the Chedoke Creek eruption was like an "eraser" that brought a recovery plan for nearby wetlands and a 600 acre nature reserve "back to zero".

The Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Parks confirmed to Global News that they had been made aware of the problem in July 2018. It will investigate the incident further and advise the city on the rehabilitation of the stream.

The province issued orders to call on Hamilton City Councils to develop a plan for the rehabilitation and future surveillance of Chedoke Creek.

The ministry's orders also asked the city to provide a full assessment of the impact of four years of wastewater discharge into the creek and neighboring Cootes Paradise.

The Mayor of Hamilton, Fred Eisenberger, and the city publicly apologized to the residents and published 10 documents that had previously been withheld.

The story continues under the advertisement

Teen charged with assault, threats after stalemate with Hamilton police

In early December, Hamilton police arrested a 16-year-old boy after a toddler was seriously injured in a residential building in the south-east of the city.

Police and paramedics were called to a house near the streets of Rymal and Trinity Church at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, to find out that a child had been injured.

1:45

16-year-old arrested after stabbing a small child

16-year-old arrested after stabbing a small child

Paramedics said a 22-month-old girl has “traumatic injuries” that are serious but not life threatening.

CONTINUE READING:

Toddler stable after "traumatic injuries" in the house of Hamilton, 16-year-old arrested



Investigators said they found the teenager barricaded inside the house, which resulted in a long pause.

Around 10:30 a.m., the police said officials had injured the house. Police said the teenager had been removed from the apartment shortly before noon and taken to the hospital for examination.

Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News that the charges against the youth included serious attacks, assaults, death threats, two weapon attacks, a court order violation (unrelated incident) and animal harm.

The teenager will face a judge on January 2, 2020.

According to the police, arrests were made in Hamilton as part of the alleged "high-end" car theft

In early December, the Hamilton police charged four people with alleged car theft that had been taking place outside the city for several years to export high quality vehicles overseas.

The story continues under the advertisement

Detectives said they started investigating the Seagull project in August and found a man from Hamilton who they believed stole 39 vehicles worth over $ 1.6 million, including Audis, Mercedes, Land Rovers and Infinity.

00:51

Arrests in alleged high-end car theft ring in Hamilton

Arrests in alleged high-end car theft ring in Hamilton

Police say they have raided six car dealerships in Hamilton – three in Central Hamilton and three in the east – as well as three homes linked to the alleged crime ring. According to the police, among other things, stolen vehicles and numerous vehicle parts, cash, gold jewelry, car key fobs and stolen Mexican passports were confiscated.

Ontario government terminates LRT project in Hamilton

The Ontario Department of Transportation suspended the Hamilton 17-station transit project on December 16.

The reversal came after Prime Minister Doug Ford's government pledged to advance the transit project during the 2018 elections.

2:09

The LRT project in Hamilton was derailed when the province reclaimed the funding

The LRT project in Hamilton was derailed when the province reclaimed the funding

Secretary of Transport Caroline Mulroney, based on a third-party study, told reporters that the actual estimated cost of the project was near $ 5.5 billion, significantly higher than the liberal government led by Kathleen Wynne years ago 1 Billion dollars.

CONTINUE READING:

LiUNA chief describes Hamilton LRT death as "disturbing"



Mulroney said the province simply cannot afford the $ 5.5 billion price.

The story continues under the advertisement

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said the project's cancellation was a "betrayal" of his city.

"The largest climate change initiative and investment in the city that would create more affordable housing and density, and improve public transport, has now been suspended based on estimates that I think are outrageous," said the mayor.

Boy saves friend from drowning in the icy water of Lake Ontario

Best friends Alex Neto and Lucas Snelling were guests in the icy waters of Hamilton Harbor on December 20 when the couple ventured out on the docks near the Hamilton Bay Sailing Club at around 4:30 p.m. and Lucas fell into the water.

"He's a lot heavier than me. So I tried to pick him up, but I can't. So I'm holding him," said Neto. "I'm helping him break … I'm starting to hit the ice. I always grab him with one hand that I bring it up to the flat end because I can't pick it up. "

1:33

Police dictate Hamilton Boy that he saved a friend from drowning

Police dictate Hamilton Boy that he saved a friend from drowning

Fortunately, a few minutes later, two Hamilton police officers on patrol spotted the boys and helped drag Lucas out of the water.

CONTINUE READING:

Thinking about a decade – Supercrawl founder Tim Potocic



Const. According to Ben Rushton, it is a matter of course for children to go on a journey of discovery, but it is important that the parents talk about being near large bodies of water, especially in winter.

The story continues under the advertisement

“Hypothermia quickly becomes a problem and you lose the ability to develop your gross motor skills. So it's lucky for him (Lucas) that his friend was there and you heard him say that he won't let him go. "

– With files from the Canadian press and from Global News, Kamil Karamali, Morganne Campbell and Mark Carcasole

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Hamilton (t) Hamilton 2019 (t) Hamilton in Review 2019 (t) Hamilton at the end of 2019 (t) Hamilton Top-Stories 2019 (t) Top-News-Stories in Hamilton 2019 (t) Top-Stories in hamilton 2019 (t) Year End 2019 (t) Year In Review (t) Year In Review 2019 (t) Canada (t) News