Revealed: the best and worst things that happened in 2019

England's triumph at the Cricket World Cup, increased public interest in sustainability – and Christmas special Gavin and Stacey are among the BEST things that will happen in 2019.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that other highlights of a difficult year included the rise of the England women's football team and the banning of plastics for single use.

One in ten also chose the title of Stormzy at Glastonbury as their best track of 2019, while 14% enjoyed the week-long summer heat wave.

However, Brexit dragging on endlessly, Thomas Cook sinking and the NHS crisis were considered among the worst things that happened in the last year.

The research was commissioned by SPANA, which provides free veterinary treatment for working animals in developing countries.

Their managing director, Geoffrey Dennis, said: "The British have a clear idea of ​​the worst aspects of 2019 – and there are a few surprises.

"While some of the things that made the top 50 are understandable, others seem clearly trivial.

"The results of reality shows or sporting events may seem very important at the time, but it is important that people keep their point of view.

"The fact is that this sort of thing is very minor compared to the problems faced by many people and animals in the poorest communities of the world.

"Working animals abroad endure an incredibly difficult life and for most of them, 2019 has been a year of hardship.

"These horses, donkeys and camels have to work every day, often carrying backbreaking loads in terrible conditions, without the essential food, water, rest and veterinary care they need."

Other popular moments of 2019 include the birth of Meghan and Harry's first child, Lewis Hamilton winning his sixth world championship and the film Downton Abbey.

But the pound is weakening, England loses the rugby world cup final and the end of Poldark has saddened adults this year.

More than eight in ten describe feeling emotionally affected by current events that are not directly related to their personal lives.

A third of those interviewed even said that an event in the eyes of the public had affected them to the point of making their day – or ruining it.

Almost one in three adults also admit to complaining more of trivial problems than serious problems.

But more than four in ten believe that emotional engagement with current issues sometimes serves as a distraction from the most pressing issues in their personal lives.

It also appeared that a sixth enjoyed the mental boost that a good moan gave them, with one in ten feeling more positive afterwards.

In fact, the SPANA study exposed the British as a moaning nation – complaining, on average, 42 times a week.

Geoffrey Dennis of SPANA added: "The temptation to complain is perfectly understandable, and having a groan every now and then is not a bad thing.

"People in the UK seem to be aware that moans are common – and that these are often very trivial matters, like the weather. However, it should be borne in mind that d & # 39; Others face much bigger problems every day.

"In developing countries, many working animals have to travel great distances, pulling heavy loads in dangerous environments, working at temperatures above 40 degrees.

"These animals often have no veterinary treatment at their disposal when they are sick or injured. This is where SPANA comes in – preventing suffering and ensuring that these working animals receive the care they have desperately needed. "

The 40 best things to happen in 2019:

1. The ban on single-use plastics

2. Increased public interest in climate change and sustainability

3. England wins Cricket World Cup

4. Theresa May retires as PM

5. Special Christmas by Gavin and Stacey

6. One week heatwave in summer 19

7. Ant and Dec meet for I & # 39; m A Celeb

8. The rise of the England women's football team

9. Lewis Hamilton winning his sixth world championship

10. First photo of a black hole being taken

11. England winning the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup

12. Liverpool winning the Champions League

13. Stormzy tops Glastonbury poster

14. The birth of Meghan and Harry's first child

15. Season 2 of Fleabag

16. Downton Abbey's film

17. Greggs Vegan Sausage Rolls

18. Toy Story 4 in cinemas

19. David Attenborough Joins Netflix

20. The Great British Bake Off 2019

21. The movie "Joker"

22. The Avengers: Endgame

23. London Pride 2019 attracts record number of attendees

24. Progress of the “Me Too” movement

25. Stranger Things Season 3

26. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in Vegas

27. Frozen 2

28. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper duo at the Oscars

29. "The Crown" back on Netflix

30. His Dark Materials TV series

31. Confirmation of a meeting of friends 2020

32. Love Island 2019 Season

33. The sequel to "The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale", published after 34 years

34. Take it on tour

35. Increase in CBD-infused foods and beverages

36. Announcement of the second season of "You"

37. Release of iPhone 11

38. New emojis for iPhone

39. New episode of "Rick and Morty"

40. McFly gathering and announcing a tour

Top 10 worst things to happen in 2019:

1. Brexit drags on endlessly

2. Never get a general appointment due to lack of NHS funding

3. Thomas Cook goes under

4. Constant rain all summer

5. Another election

6. The pound becomes even weaker against foreign currencies

7. Trump's visit to the UK

8. Flights stuck at Heathrow due to drone protests

9. England loses the final of the Rugby World Cup

10. Quality Street tubs shrink again