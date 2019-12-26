Retailers upbeat on Boxing Day sales as shoppers flock to stores

Loading...

Illustration: Matt Golding

"[My] first year was not a good experience because I started late … but now I have mastered it. All my friends are asking me now" where should I go ? What time should I go? "", She said.

"Normally the stores do a lot better business, this time I was a little disappointed, but overall it was not too bad."

End-of-year sales can be decisive for some retailers, with spending of $ 2.6 billion expected as Boxing Day sales attract a multitude of buyers and businesses are tying a bow to their half-yearly accounts.

Against the backdrop of sluggish retail spending and slight cuts in the government's $ 25 billion tax cut package, businesses have braced themselves for weaker sales. But Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page said the first signs were pointing to healthy trading.

"[My store managers] have been texting me since early this morning and it seems like it is a pretty strong day," she said.

Gerry Harvey, founder and executive director of Harvey Norman, said he had seen small appliances being a popular choice for shoppers leading up to Christmas, the category having increased by 15% for some stores in the year last.

"Anyway, a blender, a juicer, a coffee machine, sales are a little bit higher than I thought."



Harvey Norman, CEO of Katie Page

But an unusual item was completely cleaned from the shelves, said Harvey, the bushfire smoke affecting the country's east coast having spurred the sale of air purifiers.

"I don't know if there are any left in Australia. If there has ever been a great year for air purifiers, I don't remember," he said. -he declares.

Tony Sutton, executive general manager of Myer, told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald that buyers have been queuing at Bourke St since midnight, although the doors don't open until 5 a.m.

"It's getting very busy now, the parking lots are already filling up," said Sutton Thursday morning.

Harvey Norman President Gerry Harvey and Executive Director Katie Page sell many air purifiers. Credit: Janie Barrett

"We find that the cosmetics are particularly busy, which is a bit different from previous years. Men's clothing and household items are also busy."

However, some Myer shoppers were forced to leave the store to withdraw cash late in the afternoon after its electronic payment systems were interrupted for a short time in some stores, including at Sydney and Melbourne. The company apologized for the inconvenience and said it would increase sales accordingly.

Retailers were concerned that the resounding success of the November Black Friday weekend would reduce their Boxing Day sales, but Sutton said he hadn't yet seen any indication of it. lull, Myer still predicting it would be the company's biggest shopping day of the year.

It expects two million buyers through its doors across the country. Likewise, the large Victorian malls Highpoint and Chadstone each predict that 180,000 Australians will flock to their stores.

Michael Whitehead, director of the Chadstone center, said the day continued to be a major customer event, with traffic near the main shopping center stalled.

"We have seen a 4% increase in traffic [on foot] today compared to last year so far today. We expect more than 400,000 people to visit Chadstone at over the next few days, "he said.

But not all traders were as confident. Australian Retails Association executive director Russell Zimmerman said there have been mixed reports from Sydney retailers he spoke to as they unlocked their stores this morning.

"Some people believe that today will be their biggest sales ever after Christmas, another said it was average," he said. "It's a mixed bag over there."

Clothes, shoes and gifts are fast becoming the strongest categories, he said, but noted that many traders are offering large discounts in order to attract buyers.

Looking back over the past six months, Harvey thinks that most Australian retailers would have seen their sales largely flat, with some downside risks from last year.

"I think if you look at all the retailers, a lot of people are fine, but this is not one of those years where you have four or five percent more than the previous year", a- he declared.

"It is very rare that you did not beat last year, but in this case, it was not easy to beat last year. But we will not know that until early January. "

