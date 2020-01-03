restaurants fare poorly despite fines

Loading...

But in the process of exposing the scandal of exploitation and worker impurity, it became clear that there was another scandal that is fading: a lack general application by the competent authorities of food hygiene rules and fines so low that they do not act as a deterrent.

Take for example, Grill & # 39; d in Windsor, Victoria, the local council, Stonnington, issued an inspection notice of "major non-compliance" in October 2018. It stated that it doesn & # 39; 39; had no effective cleaning systems in place, which is the basic requirement of any restaurant.

What is even more worrying is that counsel admitted that the same nonconformities occur every year and that "violation reports could be issued if this continues".

In other words, the Council’s inspection notice and the tasteless threats were ineffective.

This was not best demonstrated in early December when a photo was taken and posted on the websites of The Age and Sydney Morning Herald of a mouse inside. A platter of hamburger buns sitting on the floor at Grill'd in Windsor.

The reaction of the council was to keep the public in the dark. He declined to say how many years of non-compliance he had recorded at the Windsor Grill restaurant and his only reaction to the buns stored on the floor, which attracted a mouse to the pest-infested restaurant, was that He would act if someone filed a complaint.

At a broader level, it illustrates the shortcomings of the food safety system in Australia. It seems that the public does not know what is going on until it is too late.

The Victorian health registry of food safety convictions is a revelation. In 2019, only a few cases went to court and were convicted, resulting in a tiny fine.

For example, a Footscray restaurant has been found guilty by the Magistrates Court of carrying on a business which was not registered with an appropriate registration authority. He was fined $ 1,586. Another case was a delicatessen and a coffee found guilty of poor standards of cleanliness, including the accumulation of food waste, dirt, grease and the failure to ensure that the surfaces in contact with the Equipment food was clean and hygienic to avoid contamination. He was fined less than $ 5,000.

New South Wales also imposes relatively low fines despite the fact that a number of restaurants are repeat offenders. For example, a kebab store in Bankstown was fined $ 880 for failing to maintain a clean standard on fixtures, fittings and equipment. The restaurant received a previous warning.

A Vietnamese restaurant in Haymarket was fined $ 440 for failing to maintain the facilities, equipment and fittings at the required level of cleanliness. A previous warning had been given. A Wollongong butcher was fined $ 440 for selling food containing an illegal preservative.

The list goes on.

The fines are so small that they fail to deter. This means that restaurants get away with poor food security, which can potentially put customers at risk.

Ensuring that a restaurant meets food safety standards, including cleanliness, filling out food journals and monitoring reports takes time, which costs money. Laws can be strict, but if they are not properly monitored and enforced, things collapse.

In May, Retail Food Group was caught asking franchisees of its national bakery chain Michel's Patisserie to ignore the expiration dates of certain foods and adopt a new extension date for the shelf life of up to six months.

At the time of the media briefing, the NSW Food Authority said it had referred RFG for investigation to its Queensland counterpart, Queensland Health, where RFG has its head office.

More than seven months later, Queensland Health said it had investigated the dating practices of a Queensland supplier to Michel’s Patisserie, not RFG. He said no food law violations have been identified.

NSW Health investigated a supplier of NSW, not RFG, and stated, "NSW has no jurisdiction over RFG as its head office is based in Queensland.

It would appear that RFG, which requested the use of date changes, has slipped through regulatory meshes.

As with everything, when there is little supervision, light sanctions and a lack of appetite for action, things go wrong. Food security is no different.

Adele Ferguson is a Gold Walkley Award-winning investigative reporter. She reports and comments on businesses, markets and the economy.

