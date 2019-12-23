Restaurant Brands enters the American market

Loading...

Restaurant Brands, a fast food retailer listed on ASX, has made a $ 73 million ($ 105.6 million) expansion in the fast food home with the purchase of 70 stores in the United States.

The New Zealand company, which is double listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, announced Monday that it had reached an agreement with an American franchisee KFC to buy 59 KFC and 11 Taco Bell stores in the south of the California.

The restaurant brands listed by ASX are growing in the United States thanks to the purchase of 70 Californian stores KFC and Taco Bell.

Company chief executive Russel Creedy said the acquisition would give Restaurant Brands an "immediate critical mass" of stores in North America. In the U.S., the company will continue to provide jobs for the 1,100 part-time and 500 full-time employees.

"This acquisition brings with it very experienced and committed employees that we welcome into the family of restaurant brands and we look forward to growing the business with them in what is a market with considerable future growth potential", said Mr. Creedy.

American companies generate annual sales of US $ 95 million and have a 12-month profit of more than US $ 12 million.

The fully debt-financed purchase of $ 73 million will allow Restaurant Brands to enter the home country of KFC and Taco Bell's parent company, Yum! Marques, which must approve the transaction before its completion.