Residents of the structurally unsafe Langford residential building looking for answers – BC

Loading...

Langford residents are still being kept in the dark about why there were concerns about the structural stability of their home that drove them out of their homes a week ago.

The city of Langford is helping residents of Danbrook One, the tallest residential tower in the suburb of Victoria, find short-term accommodation until the structural problems are resolved.

CONTINUE READING:

Elderly couple from Alberta says dream house is now a nightmare to live



On December 20, the city received an independent technical report from WSP Canada, a globally recognized engineering firm, on the safety of the residential tower at 2766 Claude Road.

Based on the information available, the report identified certain aspects of the structural design and structure of the building that do not meet technical requirements and are insufficient to reduce the risks to tenants' safety.

The city immediately notified the developer, Centurion Property Associates, and the residents.

The story continues under the advertisement

So far, more than 60 percent of the tenants of the 85 residential units in the building have moved out.

2:06

The City Council has not yet found Park Place safe

The City Council has not yet found Park Place safe

“It was a time to celebrate. Nobody expected anything like that, ”said Sid Martl.

“Imagine 80 tenants all moving out in the same area at the same time. It will be a challenge. "

The city's staff has helped some residents find a home, but many are told they will need to move to other hotels and will be alone from January 3.

Centurion says they are working with both their engineers and city engineers to determine the next steps. Centurion says they have already completed the temporary anchorage as recommended by the city.

CONTINUE READING:

B.C. House inspector under fire because he offers "pre-inspections" from which sellers benefit against buyers



However, this work was not communicated to the residents.

"I don't think Centurion who owns this place helped us a bit," said resident Bob Breuker. “Nobody gave us information. Nothing."

The company believes that residents can move back in after work, but understands that some may not want to return.

"If we cannot restore the residence permit and soon greet residents at home, we plan to free residents from their leases and return prepaid rents and deposits," the company said in an email response to questions from Global News.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:47

An engineering report confirms that a declining sixth quarter should remain closed

An engineering report confirms that a declining sixth quarter should remain closed

The company said it had done extensive due diligence work prior to buying the property this summer. Centurion says the team or someone they spoke to has never seen this situation before.

"It is very unusual. This property had a building permit, which means that it must have been designed in accordance with the building code and received the appropriate permit. It was built by a respected contractor, ”said the company, examined and signed off on an occupancy permit.

"I know we have done everything that is customary for a buyer to buy a property like this."

However, some residents are not sure whether they would be willing to return after the next inspection round.

"There is not a lot of work that you can do for this building to save it or to make it safe for me or my family," said Tad Martin.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR