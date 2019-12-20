Researchers do not find any racist intent on the OK hand sign, they say they were playing & # 39; sophomore game & # 39;

Loading...

The gestures with the hands of the cadets of West Point and the naval academy midshipmen during the televised football match between the Army and the Navy were not racist signs, military investigations concluded. He had no racist intention. An army statement on Friday also rejected any racist tone, saying that hand gestures "were not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to Army values." The Navy said officials, however, are disappointed by the immature behavior of the students and "their actions will be adequately addressed." There were no details about his exact punishment, but a Navy report on the investigation said that the two midshipmen should face an "administrative action" for "not using good judgment." Video clips of hand gestures by students became viral on social networks and immediately raised questions about whether they were using a "white power" sign. But others suggested that it was part of what is called the "circular game," in which someone shows an OK sign upside down below the waist and hits anyone who looks at it. The Navy said that the review of the images, more than two dozen interviews and background checks by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service and the FBI determined that the two first-year midshipmen were participating in the "circular game" with the West Point cadets. The investigation added that the two students of the naval academy "showed a genuine shock" and said they were not aware of the racist connotation of hand gestures. He said that interviews with friends, roommates and other commanders also found no links to the white power movement. Navy Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, said sailors are expected to behave with integrity and character at all times. "To be clear, the Navy does not tolerate racism in any way," Gilday said. "And although the investigation determined that there was no racist intention behind these actions, our behavior must be professional at all times and give no reason for others question our core values ​​of honor, courage and commitment. ”The Navy investigation also made a series of recommendations to better coordinate and control the midshipmen who may be in high visibility areas for important events such as the Army-Navy game. And he said there should be more training for students on how they should behave. The United States Military Academy at West Point reached similar conclusions. Lieutenant General Darryl Williams, superintendent of West Point, expressed disappointment at the immature behavior of the Cadets The involved cadets will also receive appropriate administrative or disciplinary actions. Allies, said West Point. No details were provided. "The American people are confident that our soldiers will do the right things in the right way," said General James McConville, chief of army personnel. "We must take into account the behavior that questions that trust and guarantee our actions. Comply with the high ethical and professional standards that our nation expects the US soldier to defend." The circular game, which developed over generations, appeared in the sitcom in the early 2000s "Malcolm in the Middle" and has resurfaced as a photo bomb joke in sports. Team photos: along the same line as the "rabbit ears" fingers. In more recent years, it became an Internet meme in an online "gotcha" game. But the Anti-Defamation League said that the gesture, with the thumb and forefinger touched in a circle and the other fingers extended, has also been appropriated as a sign of white supremacy. That began as a hoax perpetuated on the 4chan online message board. The original idea was to take an innocent and common gesture and transform it arbitrarily into something that would enrage the liberals. The campaign was so successful that the gesture became semi-sincerely used by neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other white nationalists to point out sympathizers in public places. In 2018, the Coast Guard suspended an officer who appeared to be signaling with his hand during a television broadcast of Hurricane Florence.

