Rescue cat goes viral after being coined & # 39; Baby Yoda Cat & # 39;

Updated: 12:47 PM EST December 26, 2019

If you've been on social media in recent weeks, you've probably seen memes and posts about Baby Yoda, one of Disney's "The Mandalorian" characters. A rescued cat in North Carolina is becoming viral because of its apparent resemblance. to the character of "Star Wars". The kitten even has its own Facebook page. Named Baby Yoda Cat, the feline was rescued by a volunteer from the Rowan County Human Society and taken to Cabarrus Animal Hospital for treatment. The cat is being treated for a deep wound around her neck, as well as for an upper respiratory infection, according to a post on the Baby Yoda Cat Facebook page. The publication says that Baby Yoda Cat could have a long way. Towards recovery. Once you recover and have all the necessary vaccinations, you will be put into adoption.

