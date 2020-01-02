Reports in Poland Claim Celtic Scouting Mission

Loading...

Social networks are a fantastic tool to track or get information about what the Celts are doing on the transfer marker. We have followed it long enough to know that some dark tweets that have been discarded turn out to be true. We have also seen that more prominent and credible journalists are wrong.

As the window enters its second day, a large number of names have already been dropped that could move to Parkhead in the winter.

The latest report comes from a journalist in Poland who says Celtic is interested in signing defender Karol Fila.

🔜 Celtic Glasgow mocno zabiega or transfer definitywny prawego obrońcy Lechii Gdańsk – 21-letniego Karola Fili, młodzieżowego reprezentanta Polski.

– Janekx89 (@ janekx89) January 2, 2020

We would file this as unlikely.

The 21-year-old Polish can play in the right and right midfield. Given his age and the fact that Celtic is not looking for a right of return.

Jeremie Frimpong and Hatem Elhamed are permanent members of the team, while Moritz Bauer is on loan until the end of the season.