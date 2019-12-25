Report: YouTube Kids considered manually compiled content

Loading...

In a report on YouTube & # 39; s "Year of Responsibility," Bloomberg revealed an interesting detail. Apparently, YouTube Kids would originally be compiled manually for each part of the content on the platform.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Recently, YouTube has started forcing creators to indicate whether their content is designed for children after the platform has been fined by the FTC. This affects how advertisements are displayed and what type of advertisements appear on that content. As explained, this can have a huge impact on the income of video makers and it has caused some panic with the new legal liability for marking a video designed for children.

This most recent decision places the responsibility with the makers, but at one point the platform apparently considered having much more control over the content for children. Bloomberg explains that earlier this year a team of 40 employees worked on a project called "Crosswalk" – "a way to lead children through the chaotic streets of YouTube" – that would specifically select content for YouTube Kids.

For any video aimed at children under the age of 8, YouTube would screen the video before it was admitted to a manually-assembled platform in YouTube Kids.

The team was codenamed Crosswalk – as in a way to lead children through the chaotic streets of YouTube. One of the proposals was radical, at least according to Silicon Valley standards: YouTube would screen any video aimed at children under the age of 8 in the YouTube Kids app, so that no unwanted content in the feed of millions of tots crept around the world.

This project went so far in YouTube to the point where a press release was drafted. In that release, Susan Wojcicki said that professional moderators would check every clip on YouTube Kids. However, plans for the manually crafted YouTube Kids app were withdrawn at the last minute. This was apparently chosen within YouTube because YouTube was less a neutral platform, but a spokesperson denied that idea.

The reason was obvious to some on YouTube, a person who was involved in the project recalled. By selecting video & # 39; s by hand, even for children, YouTube looked too much like a media company, not a neutral platform. A YouTube spokeswoman denied that the idea was rejected because the company was in charge of programming, but she refused to comment on the decision.

YouTube Kids does offer a few options for manually compiled content. In 2018, the app added an option that allows parents to manage the content in the app or to put specific channels they trust on the white list.

More on YouTube Kids:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEN_N7mDe98 [/ embed]