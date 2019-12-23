Report: Utah Jazz changes Dante Exum to Jordan Clarkson of Cleveland

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have changed guard Dante Exum to Cleveland for guard Jordan Clarkson.

Cleveland agreed to exchange Jordan Clarkson with Utah for Dante Exum, according to ESPN league sources.

Utah will send two future second-round picks to the Cavaliers in the exchange, Wojnarowski reported. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, those second-round selections will air in 2022 and 2023.

Utah sends the Cavs a second place in San Antonio by 2022 and for Golden State in 2023, according to sources

Exum was selected by the Jazz with the fifth overall selection in the 2014 NBA draft and his career has been plagued with injuries. Exum played all 82 games of his rookie season, but he missed the entire 2015-16 season. He played 66 games in the 2016-17 season, then played only 14 games in the 2017-18 season before playing 42 last season before his year was interrupted due to a knee injury. This year, Exum appeared in 11 games and averaged 2.2 points. He was not in the main rotation for Jazz this season, sometimes playing with the end of the bench. He did not play due to the coach's decision in the last five games. Exum signed a 3-year, $ 33 million contract extension in 2018.

Clarkson, a six-year NBA veteran, started with the Los Angeles Lakers before being changed to Cleveland in 2018. With the Cavaliers this year, the 27-year-old averages 14.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds. Clarkson is making $ 13.4 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The measure will help the bank of Utah, which needs improvements.

Jazz did not comment immediately on the report.

This story will be updated.