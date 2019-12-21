Report: NBC's Apple TV + competitor to offer "live" TV, exclude programs & # 39; s such as "The Office" from free tier

Loading...

NBC's upcoming "Peacock" streaming service will be launched in early 2020 as a competitor of Apple TV +, Disney + and Netflix. A new CNBC report provides additional information about what to expect when Peacock makes its debut next year.

First, CNBC doubles its previous reporting on Peacock prices. The report says that NBC is planning a completely free, ad-supported layer, in addition to a version with limited ads for $ 5 per month. If you want to go completely ad-free, you have to pay $ 10 a month, the report says.

In addition to the ads, the free layer also has & # 39; limited content & # 39; compared to the two paid options. For example, the free service & # 39; will probably not be the full range of & # 39; The Office & # 39 ;, says the report.

In addition to those new details about prices, the CNBC report also examines how NBC intends to integrate live TV into Peacock. The report says that when users launch the Peacock app, they are treated with & # 39; live video & # 39 ;. What this means exactly is unclear. CNBC suggests that the live video could come from NBC News Now, or be a show on demand.

Users are greeted by streaming content, similar to turning on traditional television, according to people familiar with the issue. The video shown can be a live offer from NBC News Now, the free streaming news service from NBC that can be integrated with Peacock, or a show on request.

The purpose of this is apparently to imitate the traditional paid TV model, so that users can open the Peacock app and immediately see what is going on & # 39; live & # 39; and then choose to browse the content catalog if they want.

The biggest distinction between Peacock and Apple TV + will be the library with content. Apple TV + currently only contains a collection of original Apple TV programs & movies. However, Peacock integrates & # 39; over 15,000 hours of content & # 39 ;, including new originals and classic shows such as & # 39; The Office & # 39 ;, & # 39; Friday Night Lights & # 39; and & # 39; Cheers & # 39 ;.

The Peacock service from NBC is currently scheduled to launch sometime in April 2020, the report suggests today.

