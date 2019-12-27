Report links domestic violence to poverty, reveals quarter of victims in Wakefield are men

Loading...

A quarter of victims of domestic violence in Wakefield are men, figures have revealed.

A report detailing incidents in the district in 2018 indicated that 75% of the victims were women, while 25% were men.

The same report also links domestic violence to poverty.

Wakefield Council's efforts to tackle the problem were discussed at a review committee meeting on Monday.

Councilors have been informed that, although the district has a shelter for women who are victims of women fleeing violent relationships, there are only one or two shelters for men in the UK.

Campaign materials released by the council target victims, both men and women, to encourage them to report it.

Coun Maureen Cummings, chair of the region's Safer Together partnership, suggested that the problem was still underreported in both sexes.

But she added, "We have to do more for men. For a man to come forward and say that he is a victim of violence, it is a great thing.

"We hope that more and more men will come forward because they deserve help as much as women."

Committee chairman Cou Graham Isherwood said he knew a "well-known local figure" whose wife "used to shoot him seven bells".

"It also affects men," he added.

New leaflets with information and help signs will be distributed at community centers in the Wakefield district.

A breakdown by neighborhood presented to the committee indicated that incidents "tend to be higher in the most disadvantaged areas".

Wakefield East, Airedale and Ferry Fryston, and South Elmsall and South Kirkby had the highest rate of incidents of domestic violence.

Pontefract South counselor David Jones said: "I think we need to be much more explicit with our messages and more on the ball with the dissemination of our messages. There are other authorities where the message is plastered all over council buildings. "

Coun Cummings replied, "It is not just about poverty, it is also about financial abuse. It happens everywhere. There are Sandal, Woolley and Notton where financial abuse has taken place. Where there is poverty, many of these cases are referred to the police due to other problems. It’s everywhere, really. "