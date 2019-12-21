Report calls for radical changes to address the alarming findings of suicide among black youth

Loading...

A recent report echoed the concerns and proposed solutions for alarming findings about suicide rates among young black children. The report comes after an innovative investigation, published last year, found that black children under the age of 13 die by suicide at approximately double the rate of white children. "The suicide death rate among young blacks is increasing faster than that of any other racial / ethnic group," the report said. "Self-reported suicide attempts have increased by 73% for adolescent boys and black women in the past 25 years." The report, "Sounding the alarm: the black youth suicide crisis in the United States," was published on Wednesday and sought to raise awareness. and make changes to improve research funding and ensure that mental health services provide the same treatment, regardless of race. "Meanwhile, black teenagers are significantly less likely to receive care for depression, a major risk factor for suicide, with widespread structural inequalities, social determinants of health, stigma and distrust of health care providers create discouraging barriers to treatment, "says the report. The report comes less than a year after the Black Caucus of Congress created an emergency working group and a working group to study the issue. Related video: The Say Something app for students addresses the concerns of suicide, violence and security "We must sound the alarm about the suicide rate crisis among our youth and unite to build healthy communities," US representative Karen Bass, Democrat California, president of the Black Caucus of Congress, said in a statement. "The recommendations of the working group provide a clear roadmap towards that end." The report identified numerous solutions to help address the racial divide. These include increasing the amount of research related to the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Mental Health, increasing funding for black researchers and developing a certification program for people interacting with black youth in education or health care settings. . Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Who chaired the task force, is also pushing for legislation, called the 2019 Mental Health Equity Act, to help those in need. They include the National Life Line for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255 and the Crisis Text Line by sending a text message to HOME at 741741.

A recent report echoed the concerns and proposed solutions for alarming findings about suicide rates among young black children.

The report comes after an innovative investigation, published last year, which found that black children under the age of 13 die by suicide at approximately double the rate of white children.

"The suicide death rate among young blacks is increasing faster than that of any other racial / ethnic group," the report said. "Self-reported suicide attempts have increased by 73% for adolescent boys and black women in the past 25 years."

The report, "Sounding the alarm: the black youth suicide crisis in the United States," was published on Wednesday and sought to raise awareness and make changes to improve research funding and ensure that mental health services provide the same treatment. regardless of race.

"Meanwhile, black teenagers are significantly less likely to receive care for depression, a major risk factor for suicide, with widespread structural inequities, social determinants of health, stigma and distrust of healthcare providers that create huge barriers to treatment, "the report said.

The report comes less than a year after the Black Caucus of Congress created an emergency working group and a working group to study the issue.

Related video: Say Something app for students addresses problems of suicide, violence and security

"We must sound the alarm about the suicide rate crisis among our youth and join together to build healthy communities," federal representative Karen Bass, a Democrat for California, president of the Black Caucus of Congress, said in a statement. "The recommendations of the working group provide a clear roadmap towards that end."

The report identified numerous solutions to help address the racial divide. These include increasing the amount of research related to the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Mental Health, increasing funding for black researchers and developing a certification program for people interacting with black youth in education or health care settings. .

U.S. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Who chaired the task force, is also pushing for legislation, called the 2019 Mental Health Equity Act, to help.

Multiple hotlines are available 24/7 for those who need it. They include the National Life Line for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255 and the Crisis Text Line by sending a text message to HOME at 741741.

.