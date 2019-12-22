Rep. Chris Stewart: Politics may be polarized, but better days always come

Loading...

The last months in Congress have been as controversial as anyone who has experienced. I know that the American people are fed up with the game of Congress. They have had it with misinformation, false narratives and false indignation. It seems that bipartisan action is a thing of the past. Even civil dialogue has become impossibly weird. These are dark days in the nation's capital.

But it is good to remember that we have gone through worse moments. We have overcome major challenges. Keeping things in perspective can help us keep faith and hope in our future.

In the darkest days of the Civil War, the great poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote the moving lyrics of the song we know as "I heard the bells on Christmas Day."

In his personal life, Longfellow was afflicted by the recent death of his wife and desperate for the subsequent injury of his own son in the terrible War between the United States that was later destroying the United States.

In his pain, Longfellow bowed his head and wept even more the loss of hope and humanity around him, writing: "hate is strong and mocks the song of peace on earth, good will for men."

But through his anguish, Longfellow somehow maintained the faith that better days would come. Resisting the permanent gloom, he wrote words of hope: "the wrong will fail, the right will prevail, with peace on earth, good will for men." Even in its darkest time, he hoped that the best days of the United States were yet to come.

Following that horrible Civil War an industrial revolution would come that would transform the country and build the middle class. The products would be more available and more accessible to more people than ever in the history of the world. The post-Civil War generation would enjoy the benefits of that revolution with unprecedented prosperity that continued to grow decade after decade.

Although the open wound of slavery would take longer to heal in the young nation, even the sons and daughters of former slaves would eventually see brighter days and greater opportunities than if that horrible war had never come.

Periods of despair are temporary. There are always better days ahead.

On December 7, 1941, "a day that will live in infamy," was another dark day for the United States. The Pearl Harbor raid at dawn would launch events that would kill more than 400,000 of the best in the United States. However, even those sad days woke up a sleeping giant. An even stronger nation emerged, taking its place as a world leader among all nations. The peace and the post-war boom would lift that darkness and the Americans would rejoin.

Looking back, it seems like a lost conclusion that, of course, we would win that war. But as my father, a pilot in World War II, reminded me: "We spent many dark months wondering if victory was possible."

Sinister clouds met again on November 22, 1963. With a Cold War in full swing, the death of the young and dynamic president of the United States would shake the nation to its foundations. But as the darkness cleared, Republican civil rights supporters found a Democratic partner for his crusade in JFK's successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson, and another new day dawned.

September 11, 2001 was one of our darkest days. A shocking terrorist attack here in the homeland killed thousands and would lead to decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. And yet, despite the darkness, we joined as a nation during that time and many times we have joined in its path.

Although we live in an era of unprecedented prosperity, our political divisions and internal struggles have left many hopeless of a united future. We must remind ourselves of Longfellow's closing chorus and hope: “Then he rang the bells louder and deeper, God is not dead or sleeps; the wrong will fail, the right will prevail, with peace on Earth, good will for men. "

Longfellow was right on Christmas Day 1863; Hope is our heritage. The United States has always found a way out of darkness at the best days ahead.

The American representative Chris Stewart represents the 2nd Utah Congressional District.