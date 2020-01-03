Renegades hit new low in BBL title defense

Loading...

However, this would require an unprecedented turnaround, with at least six wins from nine home-and-home games to qualify for the final.

"In T20 you can get started and do it," said captain Aaron Finch.

"It's going to be difficult, no doubt. It would have been nice to be 3-2 or 4-1 but that is not the case.

"We can't change that. So you just need to look for ways to keep improving and not focus too much on what has happened in the past.

"T20 is a game where as soon as you doubt yourself, you are in trouble."

It was a tough start for first-year coach Klinger, former Perth Scorchers drummer and third-best BBL goalscorer of all time, who took over the reins of title winner Andrew McDonald .

"We would like to get a win for Maxy," said Finch.

"He's preparing the players and everyone as best he can, but it's not happening in the middle yet."

