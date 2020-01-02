Remembering Bill Hamblin's quest to share about world religions

Loading...

The first installment of this column began with a story about the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin (1878-1953):

Responding to an advisor who had warned him against the conflict with the Catholic Church, Stalin disparagingly asked: "How many divisions does the Pope have?" It was a rhetorical question, of course. He presumed the obvious: without any army, what threat could the pope represent to Stalin's tyranny?

But the tyrant's presumption was wrong. Less than three decades after Stalin's death, the Catholic Church chose a Polish pope. This turned out to be a vital factor in the collapse of communism, not only in Poland, but throughout Eastern Europe and, finally, even in the Soviet Union itself. The triumphant return home of John Paul II (1920-2005) shortly after his election in 1978 showed that the Pope has many powerful "divisions." Stalin and his communist successors are gone. The papacy remains. And John Paul II the Great, as he is often known now, is a canonized saint of the Catholic Church.

We tell this story to illustrate the fact that, despite Stalin's militant atheism and despite the predictions of many that religion would vanish, she is still alive. It continues to influence political and other events throughout the world, positively and negatively. "Our essays," we write, "will be examined throughout the world: Christians and non-Christians, ancient, medieval and modern, from many perspectives. Religion has a practically infinite interest and a human meaning (not to mention its importance in eternity) ".

William James Hamblin

Provided by William James Hamblin

For almost exactly eight years, my friend and former colleague of BYU, Bill Hamblin, and I wrote this column, about religion all over the world, together for Deseret News. It was just one of the many projects that connected us since we met as graduate students in Cairo, Egypt, in the early 1980s. I had already been writing a separate column for the newspaper, a personal column focusing on specific topics of Latter-day Saints, so I approached the editors to see if they would be interested in another column, in the wider world of religion. They were.

On December 9, I learned that the Weekly section of Latter-day Saints in which the oldest column had appeared had been discontinued, along with the need for the column. Frankly, I was surprised. But the editors wanted the joint Hamblin / Peterson column on world religions to continue. And then, the next day, I knew that my old friend and collaborator had died suddenly, without warning. The word "shock" just conveys my reaction.

I will continue with the column while allowed. I think it's worth it. I believe that a world in which we find ourselves much more often and with more insistence than in previous centuries desperately needs a better and more comprehensive mutual understanding between religions and worldviews. I hope that my effort can contribute at least slightly to such an understanding.

I will do my best to compensate, to the extent possible, the absence of my brilliant, knowledgeable, insightful, hilarious, occasionally difficult, defiantly independent, fiercely honest and always original friend. I have no illusion that I will always succeed; His global perspective was unique. His ability to see patterns and connect disparate phenomena was remarkable. Certainly, the column will be poorer because of its absence.

But I'll try.

Grid view

The exterior of the Garden Tomb in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

The Munesvaram Temple, near Chilaw, Sri Lanka, is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. Near the temple, a large tree is revered by a sacred pool in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

The main structure of the Great Mosque of Abu Dhabi in the west has another large ornamental entrance, through which you pass to a large hall crowned by huge domes in the classic Eastern Islamic style in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

The interior of the Holy Sepulcher in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

This 12th-century apse mosaic of the crucifixion in San Clemente, Rome, shows the Father's hand on the cross in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

The north exterior of the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. The cathedral designed by Antoni Gaudí, who tried to modernize modernize medieval and baroque Catholic art and architecture. The north exterior of the cathedral has a monumental entrance and towers similar to the tripartite doors of traditional cathedrals, but modernized in rigid geometric lines. William Hamblin

The stained glass windows of the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia by Antoni Gaudí are geometric abstractions of primary colors similar to prisms in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

The ruins of the sacred city with the bay of Delos on the Greek island in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

A modern Tibetan statue of the Buddha in Sarnath, India, in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

This tabernacle with a basin and an altar in its courtyard is similar to the sanctuary of the portable tent of the Israeli tabernacle in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

Catacombs of San Gennaro, Naples, in this photo of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

Al Bidayah Mosque in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates in these photos of William "Bill" Hamblin. William Hamblin

While thinking about Bill's premature death and I reflected on the fundamental nature of the unifying approach of this column, "religion," a word that is notoriously difficult to define, I have repeatedly found myself returning to a passage from the famous essay "The Will" to believe "by the great philosopher and Harvard psychologist William James.

Condensed from a talk given to the philosophical Clubs of Yale and Brown's universities in 1896, the essay explores the merits, and limits, of scientific rationalism. In the passage that always comes to mind, he is trying to distinguish religion from other related human efforts:

“Science says that things are; the moral says that some things are better than others; and religion says essentially two things.

“First, she says that the best things are the most eternal things, the overlapping things, the things in the universe that throw the last stone, so to speak, and say the last word. … The second statement of religion is that we are better even now if we believe that your first statement is true. "

James's comment provides a real insight into the uniqueness of religious claims. But it also comforts me. Bill Hamblin's exceptional mind and vivid personality are, I think, among those "eternal things."

Daniel Peterson teaches Arabic studies, founded the BYU Middle East Texts Initiative, runs MormonScholarsTestify.org, chairs mormoninterpreter.com, blogs daily at patheos.com/blogs/danpeterson and speaks for himself alone.