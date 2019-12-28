Remember the memes that made in 2019

Loading...

Meme. Where would we be without them?

Certainly in exactly the same place, but it would probably be much more difficult to cope with the madness of life. Imagine that you would end your days without this common visual language, which we can all rely on if words are not enough. Or if we're just too lazy to respond to a group text, we'll throw a picture of a cat chasing a laser.

At best, memes are funny. They are also equally stupid, strange, and mysterious. It's not always clear why one works more than the other – it just works. This mysteriousness contributes to the fact that memes reflect the cultural zeitgeist. In retrospect, it's like the Pornhub year: hold out a mirror to us as raw, honest and nonsensical as possible.

We've put together the best memes from last year to see what strange and random chaos has caught our little corner of the internet. Here are the memes from 2019, ordered.

13. Papa John has eaten 40 pizzas in the past 30 days

On November 25, a very sweaty, slightly tattered John Schnatter – Papa John's former dad – met the WDRB for an interview about the controversy surrounding his resignation from the company he founded. Papa John's story is strange, but it's not as strange as saying, "I've had 40 pizzas in the last 30 days." That's … lots of pizzas and a phrase that's strange enough to get attention of the internet.

Then the interview becomes even stranger, at some point the dad casts a shadow over the former ESPN manager, and Papa John's new acting CEO, Mark Shapiro, says: "Mark Shapiro should be in prison … He has no pizza experience, he has never been in the pizza category. I would just say: stay tuned, the day of settlement will come, the record will be straight.

It's strange stuff. It is deserved so strange that the internet wanted to put papa's ranting on the creepy and disturbing soundtrack.

What does that tell us about ourselves? Americans appear to have a pizza saturation point. Who knew?

Baby Yoda

Look, baby Yoda, we love you. Everyone loves you. You're the only thing we've agreed on since then … Okay, you're the only thing we all agree on, period. But you've only been around for a little over a month. For that we have to give the hardest love you have ever received: we have to reach the bottom of this list.

Yeah folks, Baby Yoda is adorable, he's cute, he's infinitely memorable, and we'll probably never get tired of sipping broth and swallowing frogs, but did he define 2019? Maybe not his attitudes and philosophies, but he brought the internet together and that's hard to do. There are people on the internet, and this may surprise some people who read this often think so. But disregard Baby Yoda's name, and everyone around you will attack like rabid K-Pop fans.

What does Baby Yoda tell us about ourselves? Regardless of the division of the Star Wars fandom, the division of the world, we can all come together and agree on something.

11. White Claw Summer

Summer 2019 was dominated by White Claw Hard Seltzer's American obsession. A reaction to Megan Thee Stallion's Single Hot Girl Summer, White Claw Summer, started, as far as we can tell, as a joke aimed at the kind of brothers who deal with a Claws case and things like “If you Claws drink, there are no laws. “Where did this sentence come from? I'm not sure, but YouTuber Trevor Wallace deserves credit for having contributed to the spread.

Why did it stir the imagination of so many people online? Who fucks knows! – It's the internet! However, the fact is that White Claw Summer quickly became a reality from meme, leading to unofficial merch, an endless supply of memes, and a nationwide shortage.

What does it say about us? Actually a lot, but nothing interesting. Despite falling beer and wine sales, the new generation of legal Americans doesn't like to drink less. You just want a low-calorie, gluten-free version with a variety of chemically tasting fruit flavors. The future is here!

10. Sorry to this man

On September 11, actress Keke Palmer sat down with Vanity Fair for a lie detector test interview – wait, what? Vanity Fair, what the hell are you doing? Anyway, Keke Palmer sat down for a… polygraph test interview and when a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney was shown, he replied, “I hate to say it – I hope it doesn't sound ridiculous – I don't know Who is this man? I mean, he could go down the street, I wouldn't. Sorry for this man. "

Keke said it with such genuine remorse because he didn't know that the world's meme makers noticed it, also because we all wished we didn't know Dick Cheney. Within a week, short videos of one answer spread like wildfire on the Internet. Whenever we want to distance ourselves from other people, we drop a Keke Palmer. When you search for Keke Palmer on Google, the first result is "Keke Palmer – sorry to this man" and it persists until the end of time.

What does it say about us? Even the architect of an apparently endless war, likely based on false delusions, will eventually be forgotten.

9. Guy focus group

I think you should go with Netflix. Tim Robinson made many unrelated gifs available to us on the Internet, but none is more versatile than the various gifs of 81-year-old comic actor Ruben Rabasa.

Rabasa plays an old, sensitive man in a sketch about an autofocus group and was officially called "Focus Group Guy" by the Internet. The sketch itself is hilarious and Rabasa steals the show, but you don't have to. I think you should go to enjoy Focus Group Guy. Almost every time he speaks in the sketch, it has become a memorable moment of its own that can be used in a variety of situations – from something you agree with, to the indication that someone named Paul has shut up should hold.

What does it say about us? We secretly agree that anyone who flinches must marry their mother-in-law. Also that we like random shit.

8. I will tell my children that this …

One of the most heinous memes of the year, but credit where credit is due, the phrase "I'll tell my kids …" may have first appeared in November, but it was used so much that it felt like it was for always been there. Personally, I hate this meme out of passion – although I can't deny it. For some reason, a lot of people on the Internet find it funny to show a picture of a celebrity and say that they will tell their children the other celebrity – it really is the stupidest joke.

Is it ever funny? No. I've seen a tweet that sums it up pretty well, and I wish I could find it to give credit to the person who mentioned it, but I can't. The tweet was, "You're going to have some stupid ass kids." Greetings to those who tweeted this. I'm sorry I couldn't find you!

What does it say about us? We have created a culture that can even make a pretty joke ubiquitous. I will tell my children that this idea brought me a MacArthur grant.

7. Tekashi 6ix9ine snitches in court

What exactly did Tekashi 6six9ine say when he took this photo in court? It doesn't matter, it becomes a symbol for someone who nudges another person to save themselves, thanks in large part to Snoop Dog and the many people on the Internet who use it when someone spills beans. However, we will never forget that Cardi B, who responded to the photo and allegations that 6ix9ine had named Cardi as a gang member, used the Keke-Palmer meme to distance himself from him.

That's two memes in one, and that's a work of art, my friends! The meme received a new life during impeachment, as it was used by Politics Twitter practically whenever someone was on the stand.

What does it say about us? Get a picture of toughness and then be completely meek when the pressure is on you. Note something.

6. Hey, look at us

Hot Ones gives us a constant clip of memorable moments, almost one per episode, but not a single Hot Ones moment has caught the eye this year like Paul Rudd's beaming smile when he said to Sean Evans, "Hey, look at us. “Now the short 7-second clip is used whenever you look at a friend or foe to celebrate how far you've come.

Do it through a particularly tough semester, hey, look at us. Watch your ex at a wedding, you two are better, hey, look at us. Some languages ​​have words that describe things in a single phrase that others cannot – memes are one of those languages.

What does it say about us? We are always ready to be pleasantly surprised by the twists and turns of life.

5. Put on clown makeup / How you MF look

This meme or some form of it has been around much longer than this year, but 2019 was the year of the clowns. Clowns, another popular Pornhub search term, aroused our imagination this year, from Pennywise to the Joker, partly because the world has a lot of fools. Sometimes these fools are ourselves, sometimes they are the people around us – in both situations it is a sure way to express disapproval when you start a clown makeup tutorial.

There's not much there, but it has been fairly consistently featured on Twitter, Reddit, Tumblr, and Instagram since June 2019.

What does it say about us? In 2019, we focused on the overlapping Venn diagram, where melancholy and humor meet.

4. Woman yells at cat

Every year we have a cat meme and this year the best was this mishmash of an episode from 2011 by The Real Housewives from Beverly Hills and Smudge the Cat of Tumblr. The cat's face looks like a Mona Lisa. Is she crazy, confused, annoyed, indifferent? However he feels, it's not what Taylor Armstrong spends.

This meme is just what you need to be, which is why it was such a permanent meme.

What does it say about us? Nothing. But don't tell us everything Taylor Armstrong said about this non-response because we'll be forced to respond with this meme, and that's just too meta. Also for 2019.

3. Storm area 51

This is another meme that reveals the worst in us. Already in July, some idiots started a Facebook event that demanded an Area 51 storm, and 500,000 agreed to show up. Obviously, running Naruto on a US basis is a stupid decision, but that didn't stop people from actually showing up. Nowhere near 500,000, but it caused aliens to storm Very Online Americans' consciousness.

How do we know Since "Alien" on PornHub with "Area 51" was the second most searched term and this does not reflect what the public is talking about, we do not know what it is. It mainly worries us because it means that many people think Area 51 has extraterrestrials. When you combine that with the increasing popularity of flat earth, you can see how bad the American education system is. If you think that sounds difficult, it is. Did you think memes were fun and games?

What does it say about us? Who is crazier in a crazy world – the conspiracy theorists or the ones who mock them? Probably the former, but it's neck to neck.

2. Kombucha girl

This meme is a personal favorite of mine. Brittany Tomlinson's TikTok about her first taste of Kombucha speaks to me and the internet too. In my opinion, this meme is best enjoyed from the context of its creation. We don't need audio, we just need to watch Tomlinson experience a series of emotions that start with a wince, turn into a brief moment of pleasure, and then keep coming back.

It captures life in its most indecisive form.

What does it say about us? Let's not – maybe, but probably not. We all, Brittany Tomlinson, drank Kombucha for the first time this year.

1. Ah shit, here we go again

The best memes are like tofu – they can be shaped for a variety of situations. The most sustainable are also the most general. For example, what works last year, Kermit Sipping Tea, doesn't always carry over to the next year. This is not the case with this scene from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, in which CJ Johnson, the protagonist of the game, opened "Ah Shit, here we go again!"

This meme started its life on the internet in 2015, then reappeared in 2017 and again in 2018, but 2019 was without a doubt the biggest year. There are two reasons. First, this meme is what "Know Your Meme" calls "exploitable". It's a term that can be used to refer to repeated confrontations, and in 2019 it contained a lot of bullshit that was inherited from previous years – mass shootings, a narcissistic president, and repeated ignored warnings from scientists that it was time for us Course correction of the environment runs out, nothing surprised us anymore. We go in like CJ every day. It's never "oh my god!" Just "Oh shit, here we go again."

What does it say about us? Was tired. I lie down for a minute. Meme you in 2020.