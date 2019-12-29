Reigning champions, Renegades set off against Adelaide

Loading...

But Finch took off for a single in an overly casual manner and was chased by Rashid Khan, setting off a flurry of wickets.

The Renegades dropped from 2-88 to 5-89 in less than five balls in the 13th, while the Strikers overturned the game.

Striking out: Aaron Finch of the Renegades sends one to the stands on the road to another half century.Credit: Getty Images

The home team never seemed likely to reach the victory goal from there and finished 8-137.

Right wrist spinner Rashid (2-15, four overs) put the tongs on the Renegades, while designer Wes Agar (2-20, four overs) fired dangerous drummers Sam Harper (11) and Marcus Harris ( seven) at a lower cost.

Earlier, striker opener Phil Salt (54 of 26) threatened to return visitors to a massive total.

Salt, who had the highest score of just 14 in his three previous BBL appearances, took 22 points from Renegades sailor Richard Gleeson with Jake Weatherald in the third third.

Rapid fire: Phil Salt in action for the strikers against the Renegades.Credit:Getty Images

The Wales-born drummer of England sent seven consecutive balls to Gleeson and Harry Gurney at the border, and then belted a huge six in the middle of the gate to bring the fastest third half century by a Strikers player. He only needed 23 bullets.

Salt ends up being the victim of a brutal dismissal by Cameron Boyce (2-18, four overs).

Skipper Alex Carey (41 of 37) was the only other Strikers' drummer to approach the 50, but a few big hits from Rashid (25 of 16) increased overall visitors late in the round.

Carey is the top scorer in the competition with 186 points to 46.5 on average, ahead of teammate Jonathan Wells (161). Wells made 20 against the Renegades before being fired for the first time in four innings this season.

Former Strikers bowler Kane Richardson has claimed 4-33 (four overs) against his former team to double his wicket total for the Renegades this season.

The Strikers have been unbeaten for four games including one without a draw against Sydney Thunder in Canberra. This game has been discontinued due to poor visibility caused by smoke from bush fires.

The Strikers and Thunder meet again on New Years Eve at Adelaide Oval.

The Desperate Renegades welcome the Sydney Sixers on January 2 at Marvel Stadium.

AAP

