Regina Mann charged with kidnapping after forcing a stranger to escape the police: RPS – Regina

A Regina man who has forced a woman to be his escape driver faces numerous charges, including kidnapping, officials say.

At around 7:25 p.m. on Friday, the police in Regina noticed a stolen vehicle that was driving in the McIntosh Street and Litzenberger Crescent areas. The vehicle did not match the license plate of the vehicle that was reported stolen.

The vehicle was parked in the 6000 block on Rochdale Boulevard and the male suspect got out of the vehicle. The police said they were approaching the suspect and trying to arrest him, but he fled on foot.

He ran to the intersection of Rochdale Boulevard and McCarthy Boulevard, where he climbed onto the passenger side of a vehicle that stopped at a red light, the police say.

Against her will, the driver was forced to drive the suspect.

The vehicle stopped at Fifth Avenue and Retallack Street, where the suspect got out of the vehicle.

The police were able to track down the suspect with the help of the dog unit.

The victim was not injured.

Larry Olson, 40, of Regina, has been accused of acquiring more than $ 5,000 in crime property, less than $ 5,000 crime property, and kidnapping.

Olson will appear before a provincial court on Monday for the first time.

