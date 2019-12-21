Regina hits the driver with minor injuries – Regina

Loading...

The Regina police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a hit and flight and left a driver with minor injuries.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, police officers were sent to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue.

An SUV driving east on Victoria Avenue has red lights and, according to Regina, has collided with a southbound car on Winnipeg Street.

The occupants of the SUV left the vehicle and went on foot.

The driver of the car was treated on site for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

The investigation is ongoing.

