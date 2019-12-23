Redesign of the YouTube TV Live Guide shows schedules of a week

Loading...

Among the many holiday specials currently being broadcast, YouTube TV is redeveloping its online Live Guide. In addition to being cleaner, it is now more powerful by displaying programming schedules & # 39; s.

Google announced this morning how the & # 39; fresh new look & # 39; user feedback processed. You can not only see what's going on at the moment, but also "scroll forward seven days".

The & # 39; Live & # 39; tab has already been rolled out and has two floating action buttons on the right side of the screen to navigate. After going to the future, a third FAB appears above to quickly bring you back to the current time.

Move over each card and note in red text how long it takes for the show or movie to begin. Other details include delivery number, name and rating. A tap opens the standard listing page to the DVR, scrolls through episodes and sees other information.

This is a huge improvement of only being able to see what is going on at the moment. A similar interface is already available for television apps – although larger screens can benefit from a simplified visual renewal, while the Android and iOS mobile clients still have the old look.

The redesign of the YouTube TV Live Guide provides a better leanback experience that lets you simply scroll instead of having to search, rely on suggestions, or manually go to a channel page to find out what's coming.

