Redblacks hire former CFLer Alex Suber as wide receiver coach

The Ottawa Redblacks have hired Alex Suber to coach their receivers.

The Florida native arrives in Ottawa with coaching experience on both sides of the ball after a five-year career as a CFL player.

"Alex has brought a wealth of coaching experience to the past five years, the last two having spent working with top receivers," said head coach Paul LaPolice.

“His experience as a starting defensive back in the CFL will also be an invaluable asset for our receivers. He is a good and young coach who will be in touch with our players. "

Before joining the Redblacks, Suber recently coached receivers at Murray State University. Previously, he was defensive coordinator of Lyon College. He was also invited to the Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp in 2017 as a guest coach.

As a player, Suber played for Saskatchewan, Toronto and Winnipeg between 2010 and 2015, with his first two seasons under LaPolice with the Blue Bombers. He concluded his playing career with 65 games played and 254 defensive tackles.

From 2005 to 2009, Suber was a defensive backlog at Middle Tennessee State University. His leadership qualities and his work ethic led him to be named team captain and his performances earned him the honors of the first team of all conferences.