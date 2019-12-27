Redblacks extend the reliable long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Ottawa Redblacks signed long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa for a two-year contract extension until the 2021 season.

Bourassa has spent all of his 50 games, a three-year CFL career in Ottawa, the last two having been a key member of the line with kicker Lewis Ward and bettor Richie Leone. He served a two-game suspension on July 23 after a positive test.

The 28-year-old from Shawinigan, Quebec, played his college football for the Carabins of the University of Montreal. Ottawa selected Bourassa in the fourth round, 36th overall in the 2017 CFL draft.

"I am delighted to continue working with LP, he is not only an exceptional professional who works regularly at a very high level and works tirelessly in his trade, but he is also a great leader and teammate," said the coordinator of special teams, Bob Dyce. .

Dyce worked with Bourassa throughout his stay in Ottawa.

"As I always say, it all starts with the snap." "