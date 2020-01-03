Redblacks Acquires QB Nick Arbuckle In Exchange For Stampeders

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Redblacks may have found their new quarterback: Nick Arbuckle.

ROUGE et NOIR acquired Calgary quarterback Nick Arbuckle for a 3rd round pick. Conditional choice to be followed if Ottawa is able to sign it.

– AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) January 3, 2020

Calgary traded Arbuckle rights to Ottawa in exchange for a third round pick. The Stampeders will also receive a conditional pick from the Redblacks if the 26-year-old signs a new contract with Ottawa. He is currently scheduled to become a free agent on February 11.

Arbuckle posted a 4-3 win-loss record in his seven game streak while Mitchell healed. He completed 174 of 238 passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions and ran 27 times for 76 yards and four major tournaments.

Arbuckle wanted the chance to be a CFL starting QB and that could happen in the nation's capital.