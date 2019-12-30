(RED) Apple Watch found in Apple database, could arrive next spring

Loading...

Apple may be planning to launch the first PRODUCT (RED) Apple Watch from the spring of 2020 according to a new report from WatchGeneration. The product was spotted as it briefly appeared in an Apple database.

Apple has participated for many years in the charity PRODUCT (RED) by producing iPods, iPhones, cases, watch bands and more in collaboration with the organization. A product itself that has never been offered in (RED) is Apple Watch.

WatchGeneration today discovered that an (RED) Apple Watch Series 5 was in an Apple database before it was quickly removed (via Google Translate).

Indiscretion should be taken with the tweezers of use, but we have everything to believe that such a model is in the manufacturer's pipes: it appeared briefly in an Apple database, under a different reference number than RED bracelets.

Of the best WatchGeneration that can be seen, the (RED) Series 5 would probably be a new aluminum offering and could arrive as early as next spring based on historical (RED) releases from Apple.

A (RED) Apple Watch would probably be very popular, especially now that Apple is selling the iPhone 11 permanently in red.

A spring renewal for Apple Watch in addition to the more recent fall releases can also boost sales and give Apple Watch an even stronger lead in the wearables market.

What do you think? Would you buy a red Apple Watch?

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyT4O-WPzmQ (/ embed)