Rear wheel Lamborghini Huracan Evo reportedly teased on the app from the owner

Loading...

Lamborghini is in the habit of disclosing upcoming models on their Unica app, and that seems to be the case again, as the company reportedly posted a photo of the rear-wheel drive Huracán Evo for the exclusive application.

Although we cannot confirm its authenticity, the image looks fairly legitimate and shows a Huracán with a slightly modified front. The changes are easy to miss, but there is a new front bumper with restyled air intakes. The pre-splitter is also more pronounced and the design of the central inlet is streamlined.

There don't seem to be any other changes, but we can catch a glimpse of the interior with two-tone sports seats with "Huracán Evo" embroidery.

Read also: Mysterious Lamborghini Prototype Spied, Could Be The Huracan Performante Evo

The changes can be more extensive than the photo suggests, as spy shooters broke a mysterious Huracán Evo last fall. The model was initially believed on the Huracán Performante Evo, but it could also be the variant with rear-wheel drive. Regardless of what it was, the model had a unique tailgate with a stepped design similar to that on the Aventador S.

Little is known about the Huracán Evo with rear-wheel drive, but this should reflect the standard model. As a result, we can expect an upgraded 5.2-liter V10 engine.

The mill produces 631 hp (470 kW / 640 PS) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque in the Huracán Evo, but variants with rear-wheel drive generally have less power. In the case of the Huracan LP580-2, the model had 30 hp (22 kW / 30 PS) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque less than the four-wheel drive supercar.

There is no word as to when the model will be introduced, but earlier vehicles that have been teased on the Unica app are revealed shortly thereafter.

H / T to Autohome and Motor1