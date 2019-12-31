Realme brings advertisements to its ColorOS Android skin in 2020

Loading...

Ads in software are a great source of income for companies, but it is usually something that users do not appreciate. This week Realme announced that it would bring advertisements to ColorOS after a year of huge growth in the Android market.

Realme, for those who don't know, is a popular Android smartphone maker, especially in India. We didn't cover Realme much, but in 2019 the company achieved 400% annual growth, making it the # 4 place in India behind Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo. Part of that growth is due to the value of Realme on its smartphones, which are usually priced lower than the comparable competition.

In 2020, Realme wants to "continue to offer more surprises" by giving "content recommendations" to its ColorOS skin via Android. In essence, Realme converts advertisements to its software to create a & # 39; healthy and sustainable business model & # 39; to help maintain.

This change affects devices with ColorOS 6 and the ads on Realme devices appear in two different places. The first is in the Phone Manager app and the second is on the Security Check page. The ads are enabled by default, but Realme users can disable them by going to Settings> Additional Settings> Content Recommendation and disabling the "function".

Ironically, Realme has fooled Xiaomi earlier this year (via Android Authority) about advertisements that Xiaomi placed in MIUI, even as a selling point for Realme 3.

