RCMP plans to photograph Communists during the Cold War, show released documents – National

RCMP intelligence officials developed a secret Cold War plan to use a hidden briefcase camera to photograph Communists and Soviet block personnel traveling across Toronto Airport.

The idea of ​​sneaking images came up in late November 1964 when a member of the RCMP's security and intelligence department wrote a memo that touted the possible help of a special police unit operating at Toronto's busy international airport.

The force, which included members of the provincial police force and Toronto police force, monitored the journey of prominent criminals daily from 6 a.m. until the early hours of the morning.

"They operate a briefcase camera and are adept at collecting very good photos," says the RCMP memo.

At that time, two decades before the Canadian Security Service was founded, the RCMP was responsible for monitoring suspicious subversives and foreign spies.

Given the frequent air travel by leading members of the Canadian Communist Party, staff from the Eastern Bloc embassy and others who are of interest to the Mounties, the future cooperation of the airport command could prove "worthwhile" and its members have already expressed their willingness brought assist, it said in the memo.

The Canadian press received information from the Library and Archives Canada on the Information Access Act through the RCMP photographic targeting program. Some passages of the internal correspondence, although more than half a century old, were considered too sensitive for publication.

According to the plan outlined in the 1964 note, the mounties would provide the airport group with file photos of people of interest so that members could keep an eye out for them.

For example, the RCMP memo said that a particular member of the Cuban consulate in Toronto often drove to the airport to meet Cuban couriers and other officials who visited the Toronto area or went to destinations in Canada or the United States.

Once the squad was familiar with the appearance of the Cuban diplomat, members could write down their contacts and take their own surveillance photos. RCMP sources dealing with immigration issues could then help identify the people he met.

Older mounties decided to run the concept from their counter-espionage and counter-subversion officials.

One said the value of such a program was "marginal at best" and noted that interested people flew through Montreal rather than Toronto. Another said there were "no great advantages" although there would be occasions when the services of the squad "could be of very particular value".

In addition, an RCMP member involved in criminal investigations has been experimentally part of the airport squad for some time and has been able to help assess merit support in intelligence efforts.

A cautious William Kelly, the RCMP's Director of Security Intelligence, agreed in March 1965 that the Mounties "should only work with the airport command" on an ad hoc basis and only when the member of our force is in full control ".

Kelly saw potential benefits, but also problems that could prove fatal to our company.

Members of other police forces were unfamiliar with the RCMP's security procedures and policies, were not checked by the police, and had not sworn confidentiality in connection with intelligence work, he wrote.

Kelly said that the details given to the team members should be carefully considered and the RCMP should ensure that "highly sensitive cases are not taken into account."

