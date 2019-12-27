Razer Phone costs $ 299, Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $ 148, more

Loading...

Friday's best deals are the OG Razer phone for $ 299, Samsung & # 39; s Galaxy Tab A for $ 148 and the Arlo Pro camera system for $ 130. Go to all that and more in the latest 9to5ToysLunch Break below.

OG Razer phone for sale for $ 299

Microsoft's official eBay store offers the original Razer Phone 64 GB Android smartphone $ 299. Originally sold for $ 699, you will now find it for $ 610 at retailers such as Amazon. Today's offer corresponds to the best we've followed so far, and for comparison, the second generation model now sells for $ 380. Razer Phone is centered around a 120Hz UltraMotion display and offers an enhanced gaming experience on the move. It is also supported by 8 GB RAM, THX-certified audio, dual 12MP cameras & "best-in-class thermal design". More information in our launch reporting. More details can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A generates $ 148

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab a 10.1-inch 16GB Android tablet $ 148. Originally it was $ 250, but it has recently been around $ 180 or so at Amazon and this is within a few dollars of its low ever. This tablet offers a 10.1-inch display and is ideal for watching Disney + if you have to catch up on the latest episodes of The Mandalorian. If 16 GB of storage is not sufficient for you, you can easily extend it with a microSD card. Moreover, it has a battery life of up to 13 hours, which is enough to last all day.

Arlo Pro camera can record in the cloud for free

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren for $ 130. For comparison, it originally raised to $ 250, although nowadays it has gone for around $ 180. This is a match for its low point that we have seen only once at Amazon. These cameras offer wireless functionality and are built to be used both indoors and outdoors. In addition, Arlo gives you seven days of FREE cloud recording, which means that you always have the images ready for a moment of notification.

