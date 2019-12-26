Rayjon Tucker calls to join Utah Jazz "the best Christmas gift I've ever received"

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Rayjon Tucker, fresh from an impressive presentation with Wisconsin Herd in the winter showcase of the G League in Las Vegas, was on the radar of many teams looking for a diamond in the rough. In the end, it was the Utah Jazz that got the 22-year-old no-recruit rookie.

On Monday night, his agent called him and gave the news to Tucker. He would go to Utah to join Jazz with a guaranteed contract for the rest of the season.

"The best Christmas present I have received, sure," Tucker said Thursday morning after the Jazz shooting at the Zions Bank basketball campus, approximately 12 hours after arriving in Salt Lake City.

Tucker said he immediately called his mother when he received the news that he was signing with an NBA team, but he was slightly disappointed by his initial reaction.

"She had three stages (of reactions) that was really fun," he said.

First his mother relaxed and told him how much he deserved for what he had worked hard. He called her again later and his level of emotion was through the clouds. The next morning he called her again and that, Tucker said, was when the hydraulic works were activated.

"That's what I was waiting for the first time, but it didn't happen as I thought it would be," he said with a smile. "She didn't cry fast enough."

Rayjon Tucker will wear the number 6 shirt for Jazz. Who else has used 6 for Jazz?

Jay Humphries 1993-1995

Howard Eisley 2005

Othyus Jeffers 2010

Jamaal Tinsley 2012-2014

Joe Johnson 2017-2018

– Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) December 26, 2019

Now that Tucker is with the team, his first task will be to familiarize himself with the Quin Snyder system. The biggest obstacle in that department will be to ignore the different terminology he got used to with The Herd, where the team implemented a healthy part of the Milwaukee Bucks schemes.

Although Snyder's system is known for its complexity, Tucker is not worried. It is considered a quick study and hopes to immerse yourself with the help of some familiar faces.

Tucker had a pre-draft training with the Jazz, so it is not his first performance, and before that, when he was in high school, he faced a dump contest with Donovan Mitchell in 2015.

"I remember it was yesterday," Mitchell said. "He jumps higher than me, sure, I will give him that. But we will definitely have to execute him again because he came in second place, me in third place."

Both players said there could be a preview of a renewed rivalry during the warm-up during game nights and, of course, there will be a friendly competition behind closed doors during practice.