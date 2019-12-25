Rare black rhino born at the Michigan Zoo on Christmas Eve

Loading...

It's a boy! A zoo in Michigan is celebrating its latest addition: a black rhino baby. Dopesee, 12, gave birth to the rhinoceros yet to be named at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing early Tuesday. The young and the mother are doing well and are currently joining, according to the zoo. "As this is Doppsee's first pregnancy, animal care staff and veterinarian will continue to closely monitor Doppsee and its offspring in the coming weeks," said Ronan Eustace, park. veterinarian said in a press release. "But so far, rhinoceros breeding seems healthy and we have observed frequent breastfeeding shortly after birth, which is encouraging." Black rhinos are listed as critically endangered species due to poaching and loss of room. In 1970, its population was approximately 65,000, according to Save The Rhino. The population then declined dramatically, but today, the population of the black rhinoceros is around 5,500, roughly double its population 20 years ago, wildlife groups say. The baby's father, Phineus, was transferred to Potter Park from the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Texas, in 2017. Phineus and Doppsee combined to reproduce through the Eastern Black Rhino Species Survival Plan. "This is A monumental moment for the Potter Park Zoo that has taken our staff years of planning and hard work, "Park Director Cynthia Wagner said in a press release. There are just over 50 black rhinos in charge of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums; According to Potter Park, only two black rhino calves are born each year in zoos. "We are dedicated to conserving rhinos and we couldn't be more excited about this successful birth of black rhinos," Wagner said. Mom and her new bundle of joy will be out of public view for the next few months, but the zoo will post updates to social media accounts. Related video: Santa delivers gifts to baby animals at the Cincinnati Zoo

.