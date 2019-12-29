Raptors break the winning streak of five Celtics games

Loading...

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 113-97 on Saturday night, breaking the five-game winning streak of the Celtics. Patrick McCaw and Fred VanVleet each added 18 points for Toronto, which avenged a loss at Christmas and sent Boston to its second loss in 15 home games this season. Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 30 points, and Jaylen Brown had 17 after obtaining 30-point consecutive games for the first time in his career. Brown had a personal record of 34 in a victory over Cleveland on Friday. Playing their first game since losing to the Celtics on 16 on Wednesday, the first NBA game in Canada at Christmas, the Raptors never lost in breaking a two-game losing streak. Toronto did not have two of its four best scorers due to injuries: Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (subluxation of the left shoulder). Siakam leads the team with 25.1 points per game, and Powell has an average of 14.4. They also lacked the Marc Gasol center (left hamstrings). All three were injured in the same game, a victory on December 18 in Detroit. The Celtics had used a 10-0 run to reduce a 13-point deficit to 70-67 in the middle of the third quarter, but the Raptors, like them. He did it all night when Boston made a charge: he responded with a quick 8-0 start that was highlighted by consecutive 3s of McCaw and VanVleet. The Raptors also had an advantage cut of 12 points to five at the end of the third. Toronto led by 10 after the third and Boston never threatened in the fourth. McCaw's triple did it 109-92. INSPaptors: It was the fifth consecutive game in which the trio of Siakam, Powell and Gasol was set aside. … They shot 71.4% (15 of 21) in the first quarter and led by 11 at the break. … The loss of Toronto at Christmas was the first team to win on the road in 13 attempts. Celtics: Guard Marcus Smart returned after missing eight games with an eye infection that spread to both eyes. He had not played since December 6 and received a big ovation when he entered the middle of the first quarter. He scored seven points in 23 minutes. BEZERS DE BUZZER Smart hit a 3 from the top of the key in the horn at the end of the first quarter and Walker hit one from the top closing the second. ROLLER COASTER Nick Nurse talked about the difficulties of his team. Without some key players in the last games. "We've had some ups and downs," he said. "I think that has been the hardest part: consistency. We've seen it even in the same games. We've seen ourselves great in eight or 10 minutes and then we seem to be unable to do anything right in three or four minutes." THAT'S ONE MORE NEWS When Boston coach Brad Stevens was asked about his team as the best NBA rebound club for the month, he paused and said, "Us? Shocker." I didn't have an explanation for the statistics. "I don't know, the ball bounced on our way, I guess," he said. We haven't changed anything on either side of the floor. "UP NEXTRaptors: they organize the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Celtics: at the Charlotte Hornets on New Year's Eve.

